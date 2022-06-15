Members of the Overmountain Weavers Guild will be on hand at the Exchange Place “Heritage Sundays” to demonstrate spinning and weaving and to answer any questions that visitors may have about the fiber arts.
Members of the Overmountain Weavers Guild will be on hand at the Exchange Place “Heritage Sundays” to demonstrate spinning and weaving and to answer any questions that visitors may have about the fiber arts.
Photo Special To The Sun
Visitors to the Exchange Place living-history farm are invited to see the resident animals.
Kingsport’s living-history farm, Exchange Place will again be hosting its Heritage Sunday tours this summer.
The first event is scheduled for June 26, from 2-4:30 p.m. Exchange Place is located at 4812 Orebank Road, in Kingsport.
Exchange Place is a living history farm whose mission is to preserve and interpret the heritage of mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee, a news release says. The non-profit organization is maintained and operated entirely by volunteers.
“Exchange Place has three basic missions, and all will be on display that day,” event organizers say in the news release. “Our educational mission will be represented by the vibrant Overmountain Weavers Guild, who will be demonstrating their considerable talents in spinning and weaving, and answering any questions that visitors may have about the fiber arts.
“The historical aspects of the farm will be on display as many of the buildings will feature volunteers, readily willing to share the history, and other information, about each particular structure, erected by either the Gaines or Preston families long before the War Between the States,” the release continues.
“The garden, which logically sits next to the kitchen, will also be staffed with Master Gardeners, who will be able to describe what is grown there, and how each item was used by families in those antebellum years. And because Exchange Place remains an active, working farm, it features a collection of resident animals, most of whom will be highly visible,” the release adds.
Visitors who wish to meet the farm’s horse, milk cow and donkey are invited to do so at the barn. The farm also features American Guinea hogs, chickens, roosters, and several sheep, all of which are likely be visible throughout the day, organizers say.
Admission to the Heritage Sunday on June 26 is $5 per person, with those under the age of 12 admitted free. All proceeds will go towards the care of the farm’s resident animals, plus the continued restoration and preservation of the site.