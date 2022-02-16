Having written about the hidden gem at our sister paper, The Rogersville Review. It sparked an idea of revealing some of Greeneville’s hidden gems from the past. I’m sure many of you have a few of these hidden gems in your cookbook collections.
For years, many of our area churches have produced cookbooks as a means of raising funds for projects to benefit the church. Church cookbooks were sold for any number of reasons, included a new roof for the church, new hymnals or choir robes, or a trip for the youth groups. These cookbooks, if you are fortunate to have some, are the hidden gems I’m talking about.
I have one that has sentimental attachment to me, it is a cookbook produced by Union Temple United Methodist Church. Union Temple was my Dad’s family church. He grew up in the church, and he and my mother were married at the church, as well as his siblings. As a child, our family attended the church.
The title of this cookbook is “Recipes from the Kitchens of Family & Friends.” As I looked through the cookbook, I recognized many of the names fondly. Some of the people who submitted recipes have since passed, which makes it all the more meaningful. Because of the time and talented cooks that submitted recipes, the legacy of their family recipes live on. I’m unsure as to when it was produced, but I’m sure if you ask one of the people mentioned in this column they can tell you.
The cookbook was sponsored by Union Temple United Methodist Church and it was done as a project for the Youth Builders. Their members were Angie Weems, director, Jessica Wilcox, Missy Evans, Heather Grizzle, Beth Evans, Kimberly Wilcox, Jeremy Littleton, Sheena Morrison, Jacob Shanks, Jimmy Shanks and Josh Phipps. The youth leaders were Kevin Morrison, Pat Evans, Les Weems, Stephanie Morrison and Alisha Peters.
The dedication in the front states: “We dedicate this book to all cooks. In our homes today, as always, life is centered around the kitchen. It is with this thought in mind that we, the sponsors, have compiled theses recipes. Some of the recipes are treasured family keepsakes and some are new; however, they all reflect the love of good cooking.
“Our thanks to all those who generously contributed their favorite recipes. Without their help, this book would have never been possible.
“We hope you enjoy the many outstanding and treasured recipes on the pages that follow.”
No truer words were spoken.
Below are a few of the recipes from it.
Mamaw Ricker’s Cucumber Relish
Provided by Sheena Morrison
8 cups diced cucumber
4 cups chopped onion
4 cups diced green pepper
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon cinnamon
salt to taste
3 cups white sugar
2 cups vinegar
Bring to boil and boil for 30 minutes; put in jars while hot.
Irene’s Hot Chicken Salad
Provided by Shirley M. Rodgers
2 cups chicken, cooked and chopped
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup Miracle Whip
1 cup rice, cooked in chicken broth
1 cup celery, diced
½ cup slivered almonds
2 tablespoons pimento
3 tablespoons grated onions
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 can cream of mushroom soup (undiluted)
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Cheddar cheese, grated
Crushed corn flakes
Mix all ingredients except cheese, butter and corn flakes. Spoon into a lightly greased casserole. Top with cheese. Mix corn flakes with butter and sprinkle over cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Note: Four large chicken breast will equal 2 cups of more.
Sour Cream Bisquits
Provided by Mabel Blevins
1 cup four (self-rising)
¼ teaspoon soda
¾ cup sour cream
Mix all ingredients well. Roll out to ½ inch thickness. Cut biscuits and bake at 450 degree for 10 to 12 minutes. Makes 8 biscuits.
Corn Cob Jelly
Provided by Ann Dixon, who noted that Mrs. George Duggar had given the recipe to her in 1964.
12 bright red cobs, broken in small pieces
3 pints water
1 package of Sure-Jell
3 cups of sugar
Boil cobs in water for 30 minutes. Remove from heat and strain the liquid. If the yield is not 3 cups, add enough water to make 3 cups. Add Sure-Jell; return to heat. Bring to rolling boil and add sugar. Boil 2 or 3 minutes or until jelly stage. The finish product tastes a lot like apple jelly and has an attractive reddish color.
The last recipe is timeless.
Recipe For Life
Provided by Ann Ullrich
You take a large amount of laughter, add some tear drops mixed with sighs. Add to this some sunshine, and the smile of merry eyes. Put in 2 cups of mountain dew, dilute it with rain. Stir it well with happiness, but season it with pain. Pour this in a golden cup, buttered well with strife, wrap it up with problems, and there, my friends is life.