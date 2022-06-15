The first annual High On A Hillside Music Festival will take place June 25 at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City.
The event aims “to embrace and celebrate the musical heritage of the region while showcasing modern, progressive music, and providing a fun, family-friendly opportunity to showcase local food vendors, and craftsmen and women,” a news release from event organizers says.
The 2022 High On A Hillside will feature three musical acts playing six full sets totaling nearly eight hours of live music, the release continues.
Headliners will include The Brothers Comatose and Kitchen Dwellers, with special guests Urban Soil.
“The Brothers Comatose forge their own path with raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music,” the release states. “The five-piece string band is anything but a traditional acoustic outfit with their fierce musicianship and rowdy, rock concert-like shows.”
The band is comprised of brothers Ben Morrison (guitar and vocals) and Alex Morrison (banjo and vocals), Steve Height (bass and vocals), Philip Brezina (violin) and Greg Fleischut (mandolin.)
The Kitchen Dwellers “twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues,” the release says.
The Montana-based quartet is comprised of Shawn Swain (mandolin), Torrin Daniels (banjo), Joe Funk (upright bass) and Max Davies (acoustic guitar.) The group has “captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and performed alongside everyone from Railroad Earth and Twiddle to The Infamous String Dusters, in addition to playing festivals such as Northwest String Summit, WinterWonderGrass, and more,” the release adds.
“Hailing from North Carolina, Urban Soil weaves Americana, rock and soul into their explosive live shows and polished recordings,” the release continues. “Their studio albums reflect the uncompromising energy that Urban Soil consistently delivers live, and are a stimulating representation of the band’s skillful-yet–visceral sound.”
According to Courtney Andrews, one of the festival’s directors, “High On A Hillside is a celebration of the musical heritage of this region. Where it all started and where it is going. We plan to bring the best up and coming artists in the progressive bluegrass, folk, rock and country sphere, right here to Johnson City. As the event grows, attendees will enjoy even larger acts. This city was integral in the creation of bluegrass and country music. We deserve a marquee music event celebrating that contribution, and High On A Hillside aims to be that event”.
The event is family friendly and will feature local craft vendors, amazing food trucks, craft beer and seltzer from Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, events and activities for everyone. Event staff have partnered with Thunderfoam LLC The Tri-Cities First Traveling Foam Battle Arena as well as Tri Cities Social Sports who will set up free play areas for giant Jenga, cornhole, and more. They will also be hosting a free cornhole tournament where teams can win great prizes. Details and sign up information will be posted on the event website soon.
High On A Hillside takes place June 25 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, TN. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the music will start at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.highonahillside.com.
Admission is $36 with children ages 8 and under admitted free.
Visit www.highonahillside.com for tickets and more information.
Instagram: @high_on_a_hillside
Facebook: www.facebook.com/highonahillside