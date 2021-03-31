The 11th annual Greene County high school art show will be held online this year from April 1 – 30. Normally held at the Mason House Gallery, located in the General Morgan Inn, this year’s show can be viewed on the Greeneville Arts Council website, www.greenevilleartscouncil.org.
This year’s show will include over 40 works of art from students representing Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene, and West Greene high schools, a release says.
Carolyn Ayers, art teacher at Chuckey-Doak high school is excited to present her students work in a different format this year.
“We have always had great shows displayed at the Mason House Gallery,” Ayers said in the release. “Unfortunately, with the present situation, we had to make some changes. I’m thankful that the Greeneville Arts Council has set up this opportunity to allow our students artwork to be seen by the public virtually.”
Colleen Bowman, art teacher at South Greene high school couldn’t agree more.
“With the public having access to our students’ artwork online, I think we will be able to reach many more viewers this way,” said Bwman in the release. “Family and friends who do not live locally will have a chance to view this show and share in our students’ success.”
The exhibit is sponsored and supported by the Greeneville Arts Council. For further information on this or other exhibits, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423- 329- 5366 or tilgreen724@yahoo.com.