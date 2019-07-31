The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club is continuing its summer season of activities, which will include very strenuous, strenuous, moderate and easy hikes on some of the most scenic trails in the region.
The club first began in 1984 in an effort to get Greene County residents out and about in their area. Day hikes are scheduled year round every weekend, as well as weekend backpacking trips on occasion. The club has expanded to include cycling and canoeing, and according to the club website, has “a very active group of bike riders that hold road rides nearly every weekday when the weather is favorable.”
The events for the month of August are listed below. The meeting place for all hikes, weekend bike rides and other events is at the Hardee’s on the Asheville Highway, unless noted otherwise.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. — River Canoe Float Trip (4-5 hours). $40 per canoe rental for one or two people. Details: Jeannine Horton at 639-5719.
- Aug. 10, 7 a.m. — 7-mile, strenuous loop hike at Mount Mitchell. Details: Mike Church at 213-9203.
- Aug. 11, 1:30 p.m. — 4-mile, easy to moderate loop hike at Camp Creek Bald. Details: David Douthat at 639-8567 or 620-3437.
- Aug. 17, 8 a.m. — 2.5 to 5-mile, easy-to-moderate hike at Ijams Nature Center and Preserve. Bring your own picnic. Details: Jeannine Horton 639-5719.
- Aug. 18, 1:30 p.m. — 4-mile, moderate hike at Horse Creek on Squibb Creek Trail. Meet at Food City on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Details: AJ Baines at 426-6959.
- Aug. 24, 8 a.m. — 3.5-mile, strenuous hike to Bailey Falls. Meet at Food City on East Andrew Johnson Highway, or at the trailhead at 8:30 a.m. Be prepared to wade or swim. Details: Mike Jones 639-3634.
For more information about the Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club, visit greenevillehikingclub.com.