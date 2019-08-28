The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club is continuing its summer season of activities, which will include very strenuous, strenuous, moderate and easy hikes on some of the most scenic trails in the region.
The club first began in 1984 in an effort to get Greene County residents out and about in the area. Day hikes are scheduled year round every weekend, as well as weekend backpacking trips on occasion. The club has expanded to include cycling and canoeing, and according to the club website, “we have a very active group of bike riders that hold road rides nearly every weekday when the weather is favorable.”
September events are listed below. The meeting place for all hikes, weekend bike rides and other events is at the Hardee’s on the Asheville Highway, unless noted otherwise.
- Sept. 7, 8 a.m. — 5-mile, easy hike on Little River Trail. Bring your own picnic. Details: Jeannine Horton at 639-5719.
- Sept. 14, 8 a.m. — 4.5-mile, moderate loop hike at Steele Creek Park. Meet at Food City on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Details: Ron Smith at 306-2406.
- Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m. — 4-mile, east to moderate hike to Sutton Ridge Overlook. Can meet at trailhead at 2:30 p.m. Details: Everett Honaker 307-3344.
- Sept. 22, 1:30 p.m. — 3.6-mile, easy to moderate roundtrip hike on Exchange Place Greenbelt. Meet at Food City on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Details: Joe Allison at 257-2435.
- Sept. 28, 2 p.m. — 5-mile, moderate shuttle hike near Horse Creek. Meet at Food City on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Details: Roy Fleming at 639-0555.
- Sept. 29, 2 p.m. — short, easy hike through Cataloochee Valley of Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Bring your own dinner picnic. Details: Jeannine Horton at 639-5719.
Additionally, the group has scheduled its quarterly meeting:
- October 13, 2:30 p.m.—Quarterly meeting and cookout at Veterans Memorial Park in Greeneville. Bring a covered dish, salad or drink to share. Everyone is welcome. Details: Peggy Winfree at 636-8113 and Linda Jones at 639-3634.
For more information about the Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club, visit greenevillehikingclub.com.