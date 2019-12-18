Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host a holiday contra dance with a caller and live music Saturday.
Hours are 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St.
Dancers are encouraged to bake or bring favorite seasonal cookies to share during the 9 p.m. break, an announcement said.
A workshop for beginners starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $7 per person and $5 for students and seniors.
Everyone is welcome. Partners are not required and no dance experience is needed, the announcement said.
Music will be provided by the band Hot Daddies, an affiliate of the East Tennessee State University Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music program that includes Lee Bidgood and Roy Andrade, and caller Diane Silver will lead dancers through the steps.
Dancers are invited to waltz to recorded music from 6-7 p.m. That dance is country dance waltz rather than ballroom waltz style, the announcement said.
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society is an affiliate member of the Country Dance and Song Society, a nonprofit organization that promotes traditional arts at events across the country. The society was formed in January of 2006 to expand opportunities for traditional dancing and to attract new enthusiasts in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.
“Each event draws more people as word spreads about how fun Contra dancing is. We encourage everyone to come out and try it,“ Founder David Wiley said. “We are getting many students and young couples who are looking to learn traditional folk dance in a healthy atmosphere.”
The Dec. 21 event marks the completion of the society’s 14th season in Jonesborough.
Contra dancing traces its origins to 17th century England and France. Similar dance styles include Irish, English Country, and American square dancing. Long lines of pairs dance to steps announced by the caller as they move up and down the lines. Everyone dances with everyone else over the course of the evening. Singles are paired with a partner, so everyone can participate, the announcement said.
“Contra dancing is fun, social, and easy to learn. We have terrific musicians and a great caller for this dance. Whether you’ve danced before or are new to contra dancing, you’ll have a wonderful time,” Wiley said.
Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and bring a water bottle for hydration as it is an aerobic dance, the announcement said.
For more information call Wiley at 423-534-8879, visit historicjonesboroughdancesociety.com or search for “Historic Jonesborough Dance Society” on Facebook.