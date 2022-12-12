Four beautiful, historic homes on Main Street in downtown Greeneville were open for public tours on Sunday afternoon.
The event was hosted by the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club as part of a fundraising effort for various charitable programs that the club supports in Greeneville and Greene County.
A $10 ticket gave each participant an opportunity to visit four different historic homes in the 300 block of North Main Street. These included the Piper Home, owned by Darlene Clark; Harmony House, owned by Rich Boyd; Doughty Hall, owned by Dr. George Blanks; and the home of Judy Forshay Plucker. Each of the homes were within comfortable walking distance from one another.
A sizable crowd numbering in the hundreds was on hand for this year’s tour, despite the cloudy skies and looming threat of rain. In some instances, attendees had brief waits before entering the residences on the tour, especially at Harmony House where visitors were eager to catch a glimpse inside the historic home at 305 N. Main St.
The home was built in 1851 by Dr. William Andrew Harmon, who was a teacher at Rhea Academy in the 1850s and was also a physician and a lawyer in Greeneville.
During the Civil War, Harmony House was used “as a place of refuge” for soldiers at various times from both Confederate and Union armies who camped in the back yard, notes a marker by the Tennessee Historical Commission on the home’s front lawn. Of Federal architecture, the interior of Harmony House contains “prime examples of Tennessee craftsmanship,” the marker adds.
The historic home is today owned by Rich Boyd, who relocated to Greeneville a couple of years ago from Nashville. Boyd was formerly affiliated with the Tennessee Commission for the Arts.
To prepare for the Tour of Homes, Boyd had gone to great lengths to deck the halls of the beautiful Harmony House for the holidays. Inside the parlor, a trio of flocked Christmas trees perfectly set the stage for what looked to be a Victorian-style Christmas tea within the seating area. Each room of the home had multiple festive details, including the back porch, which had a life-sized Dolly Parton figure greeting visitors with a “Hi, y’all!”
At the corner of Main and Spencer streets, the Piper Home, which was constructed in 1892, contained an impressive Victorian flavor with a beautiful tree sitting in the parlor’s bay window facing downtown Greeneville. Much of the home welcomed visitors with touches of pastel colors, including the dining room table which was classically set with delicate white china, royal blue napkins and a silver candelabra holding five pale-pink candles.
Just up North Main Street, the Plucker home and Doughty Hall sit as neighbors and were also both dressed in warm, welcoming holiday attire for its Sunday afternoon guests.
The stately red brick Doughty Hall was constructed by Col. John H. Doughty and given as a wedding present to his son, Willis H. Doughty Sr. and his bride, Bonnie Gaye Maloney.
Construction began on the home in 1905 and was completed in 1907. The Greek revival-style house was home to five generations of the Doughty family, including late Greeneville historian, author and educator Richard “Dick” Doughty, who died in 2003. During his lifetime, Doughty was responsible for the preservation of a number of Greeneville and Greene County historic landmarks and artifacts, including the Harmony House, the Dickson-Williams Mansion, and a portion of the Plucker home, which contains a cabin dating back to the 1700s.
According to a book written by Richard Doughty, “Greeneville: A 100 Year Portrait,” Thomas Alexander built a one-room log cabin on Buckingham Road near the Nolichucky River in the mid-1790s. By 1814, Alexander’s family had grown to the point that a two-story addition was added to the cabin. In the 1960s the structure was gifted to Doughty, and it was dismantled from its original location and reassembled on its present location on North Main Street in 1965. Doughty named the log structure “Antrim” in honor of the county in Ireland where ancestors had lived.
Following Doughty’s death, the cabin received new owners — along with a modern addition. Still, the structure expertly retains portions of the historic wooden Alexander cabin toward the back portion of the home.