The Chester Inn Museum announced schedule changes for the June History Happy Hour.
The June program, originally scheduled to be held at the museum on June 18, has been rescheduled as an online presentation on June 25 at 6:30 p.m. It will be offered through the Zoom platform and will also be streamed live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page, a release says. Go to the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page for the link to the meeting room and for the password to login.
The speaker and topic have changed due to travel cancellations related to the pandemic. The updated presentation is “Printing in the Victorian Period” with speaker Jacob Simpson, Assistant Director of the Cincinnati Type & Print Museum. Simpson is the former Exhibits Coordinator for the Heritage Alliance and will be joining us from his location in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The program will begin online at 6:30 p.m. and participants can join the Zoom meeting or stream live on Facebook at that time. Participants who use Zoom are encouraged to keep their microphones muted and relay any questions during the presentation to the chat. The program is free and open to the public.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/. Be sure to follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.