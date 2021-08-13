Join the Heritage Alliance to welcome back History Happy Hour partner organization Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Dr. Rene Rodgers and Scotty Almany will be on hand to share the technological story behind a Farm and Fun Time radio transcription disc.
The program will be in-person in the auditorium of the Visitors Center, and it will be streamed live on the Chester Inn’s Facebook page as well. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and participants can join in-person or stream live on Facebook at that time. Seating will be spaced out in the auditorium. The program is free and open to the public, a release says.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance call 423.753.9580 or email info@heritageall.org or contact the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580. Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.