In light of the need for continued compliance with COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines, the Greeneville Greene County History Museum has come up with a different approach for this year’s annual fundraiser project. Museum board of directors’ fundraising committee chairperson Vera Ann Myers, along with committee member Amy Saxonmeyer have come up with an alternative to the traditional fundraiser event format, a release says. They have dubbed the project “Dine around Town.”
“As always, the intent is to raise funds for The Museum,” Myers said in the release. “But this year, in addition to accomplishing that goal, we have come up with a plan whose additional purpose is to help promote and benefit local small food and beverage businesses as well.”
The local businesses that have generously volunteered to participate in this project are: Angeez Catering, Aubrey’s (Greeneville), Catalyst Coffee Company, Creamy Cup, Hix BBQ, IHOP (Baileyton), Maddelenas, Phat Cat Café and Brasserie, Rocky’s Pizza (Greeneville), TCBY, Tipton’s Cafe, Top Dog Hot Dog, Yoders Country Market, and Zaxby’s (Greeneville).
Tickets are $50 each and will go on sale starting Feb. 17 thru March 10. Purchasers will be given a “DINE around TOWN Value Bag” containing discount coupons from a number of various food and beverage venues around town as well as several little surprise items. Much like any fundraiser event time frame, the redemption time period for coupons will be March 13 thru April 30.
“DINE around TOWN Value Bags” will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, Feb.17 thru Wednesday, March 10 at The Museum, located at 101 West Mckee Street. During regular hours of operation: Tuesday thru Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For additional information, please call 423-636-1558.