The Christmas season is upon us, and right here in Greene County, there are several upcoming community activities planned.
In addition to a multitude of church-related activities to celebrate the birth of Christ, there are also many local community Christmas events scheduled.
LOCAL HAPPENINGS
Two of the largest gatherings locally will be the annual Christmas in Downtown Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-9 p.m., and the Greeneville Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. Other local community parades that have been announced include Baileyton, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., Camp Creek, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m., and Bulls Gap, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.
Christmas in Downtown will feature the lighting of the community Christmas tree at 6 p.m., along with music, hayrides and much more. Many downtown merchants will be offering extended shopping hours during the event. (Please see “above article for more details.)
In conjunction with Christmas in Downtown, the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum and Greeneville Youth Builders will be co-hosting Santa’s Workshop on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at the museum. Young folks are invited to attend and enjoy snacks and treats, ornament making/decorating and fun! In addition, the museum will be open for touring.
At the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, the Gatlin Brothers will present their “Country & Christmas” concert on Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., and on Dec. 6, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical” will be performed, beginning at 7 p.m., on the NPAC stage.
On Dec. 3, Rural Resources will host “Christmas on the Farm” from 1-5 p.m., rain or shine, at 2870 Holly Creek Road. A variety of activities will be held including tree and wreath sales, cookie decorating, farm animals and more.
Brunch with Santa will be held Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the General Morgan Inn.
The Capitol Theatre will be hosting a series of Christmas-themed movies throughout the month of December. Check out capitolgreeneville.org/events for more details and to purchase tickets.
In addition to movies, the Capitol will host the Greeneville Theatre Guild production of “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” on Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11.
The Capitol will host another theatrical performance on Dec. 15 when Barter Theatre comes to town to present “Frosty.”
On Dec. 22, events continue at the Capitol with a special Barry Bales bluegrass concert. Bales will be joined at the concert by Alan Bibey, Scott Vestal, Mike Rogers and Michael Cleveland.
For a further list of Greeneville holiday activities, go online to greenecountyheritagetrust.org and click on the “Christmas In Olde Greeneville 2022” link.
Many other communities across Tennessee, both large and small, are also feeling the Christmas spirit as well.
“From millions of twinkling lights to festive live music, from Dollywood to Graceland, the 2022 season is shaping up to be one the merriest and brightest in recent memory,” officials with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development say in a news release.
Tourism officials have provided this list of events happening across the Volunteer State this holiday season.
JOHNSON CITY
• Candy Land Christmas (Nov. 26-Jan. 8): Named Top Christmas Tree Display in America by Fox News, this free, family-friendly event in downtown Johnson City offers more than 150 12-foot Christmas trees that span across two parks in the historic district. You can also cross off your holiday shopping list during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, featuring locally made goods and great deals.
• The Johnson City Civic Choral Seasonal Concert, entitled “Home for the Holidays,” will be held Dec. 10 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St.
BRISTOL
• The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights at Bristol Motor Speedway (Now through Jan. 7): The largest holiday light show in the region, Speedway In Lights is a four-mile trek through three million lights. Attendees also have the chance to take a lap around “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” circling the famed concrete oval as part of their festive drive.
JONESBOROUGH
• Christmas in Olde Jonesborough (Now through Dec. 18): A month-long holiday series held every Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Christmas in Olde Jonesborough offers a different theme each week. Bring your four-legged friends for Doggone Christmas (Dec. 3). Claim your spot on the parade trail for the nighttime Jonesborough Christmas Parade (Dec. 10), which is filled with bands, church choirs, floats illuminated with Christmas lights and a live nativity scene. Visit with Santa at the Chuckey Depot Museum (Dec. 17, 3-6 p.m.)
Here are some other activities to consider in other parts of East Tennessee:
SEVIER COUNTY
• Pigeon Forge Winterfest (Now through Feb. 19): During this annual citywide celebration, Pigeon Forge is draped in more than six million holiday lights, creating a winter wonderland for locals and guests alike to enjoy.
• Hatfield & McCoy Christmas Disaster Dinner Feud (Now through Dec. 31): Join Pa Hatfield and Ma McCoy as they try to set aside their legendary differences in the spirit of the season during this side-splitting dinner theater experience.
• Smoky Mountain Christmas (Now through Jan. 1): Voted America’s Best Christmas Event for more than a decade, Smoky Mountain Christmas transforms Dolly Parton’s Dollywood into a shimmering holiday dreamscape. The new Dollywood Express Light Experience train ride is a unique way to see the lights as you snuggle up and marvel at the sights and sounds of the season.
• Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (8 p.m., Dec. 1): Before or after your Dollywood visit, catch the premiere of Dolly’s new holiday-themed TV special on NBC, featuring the Tennessee country music icon herself and an array of special guests.
KNOXVILLE
• Christmas in the City: Knoxville pulls out all the stops for the holiday season each year. Don’t miss the Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition (Now through Jan. 8), which lets kids follow the trail of peppermints on downtown sidewalks to discover all sorts of treats featuring the favorite red-and-white candy. Additional events in the city include the Regal Celebration of Lights (Nov. 25) which features the lighting of the 42-foot Christmas tree, and the WIVK Christmas Parade (Dec. 2), featuring dozens of festive floats and performers.
• Knoxville Arts & Culture Alliance Christmas Shows: Enjoy three spectacular holiday shows in Knoxville this year. Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers Country & Christmas (Dec. 3) features the legendary trio playing countrified versions of Christmas favorites. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (Dec. 6) is a fun-for-all-ages extravaganza with all your favorite characters from Santa to Bumble the Abominable Snowman. And NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet (Dec. 17) celebrates Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet with incredible costumes, dancing and music.
CHATTANOOGA
• Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights (Now through Jan. 1): Warm your heart during Rock City Gardens’ nighttime family tradition as you stroll through a magical Christmas lights experience, including the glowing Grand Corridor in Yule Town and twinkling icy lights in the Arctic Kingdom.
If your Christmas travels take you to other parts of the Volunteer State this holiday season, here are some additional events to consider attending:
NASHVILLE
• Jingle Beat: This one-of-a-kind walk-thru experience is back at the Nashville Fairgrounds. This year, Jingle Beat features three immersive dimensions, each with its own singular elements — interactive installations, an outdoor projection-mapped ice rink, curated food and cocktails, laser, light and video spectacles.
• Christmas at Gaylord Opryland: Ice tubing, skating, the Delta Riverboat Christmas Cruise, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and carriage rides are all a part of holiday fun at Gaylord Opryland. Country fans will want a ticket to the “Christmas in Tennessee” Dinner Show with the Oak Ridge Boys, while ICE! features two million pounds of colorful ice carved by expert artisans.
• Cheekwood Estate & Gardens’ Holiday LIGHTS (Now through Jan. 8): A beloved Nashville holiday tradition, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens glistens with elegant and creative light displays along a one-mile walking path, complemented by s’mores and bar stations and a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree in the historic mansion.
• Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle (Now through Dec. 31): From the producers of Immersive Van Gogh comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle at Lighthouse Artspace. The 30-minute, three-dimensional production brings the classic ballet to vivid life before your eyes.
COOKEVILLE
• Tour the Upper Cumberland this Holiday Season: Gather your group for a custom, private tour, holiday lights, sip + shops, brunch + brews, coffee crawls, ugly sweater pub crawls, dine arounds, dive bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, New Year’s Eve outings, and more. Rates starting at $55/hour.
LEIPER’S FORK
• Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade (Dec. 10): The beloved Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade is back for 2022. This is an afternoon filled with festivities, including local school bands, antique tractors, horses, surprise appearances by celebrities and creative floats.
MEMPHIS
• Christmas At Graceland (Now through Jan. 8): Voted the #1 Best Historic Holiday Home Tour by USA Today’s 10Best Readers four years in a row (2018- 2021), Christmas at Graceland celebrates Elvis’ love of the season by continuing his holiday decorating traditions throughout the grounds of his home, Graceland Mansion.
• Enchanted Forest at the Memphis Museum of Science & History (Now through Dec. 24): Explore a forest of sparkling, awe-inspiring trees decorated by Memphis designers and locals. Watch miniature trains twist and turn throughout a snow-covered village and visit the Penguin Pond to see hundreds of cuddly-stuffed penguins.
• Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo (Now through Jan. 1): The Memphis Zoo is decking the halls with gorgeous nighttime light displays, including some brand-new decorations, including beautiful Chinese lanterns. Take a snack break at one of the s’more stations or sip on delicious hot cocoa from Ancient Grounds.
• Holiday Wonders at the Memphis Botanical Gardens (Now through Dec. 23): An unforgettable outdoor holiday event, Holiday Wonders in 2022 includes new features, old favorites, brighter lights and an updated layout. On select evenings, visitors will enjoy approximately eight acres of lights and cheer — a larger footprint than ever before — and the larger-than-life Alice’s Adventures at the Garden sculptures.