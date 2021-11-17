KINGSPORT – Enjoy an afternoon of warmth and wonder at “By the Fireside” annual holiday concerts. This year’s Kingsport performance will be held at the Marriott Meadowview Convention Center Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The Southwest Virginia performance will be held for the first time at Emory & Henry’s McGlothlin Center for the Arts Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth and the full Symphony Orchestra will regale the audience with favorite carols, traditional Christmas songs such as White Christmas and Winter Wonderland and children’s favorites including music from Frozen and Santa Claus is Comin’ to town, a release says. The unique program includes something for everyone including an oboe solo with Principal Oboe Ayca Yayman and an intriguing set of Reindeer Variations by Lucas Richman. And, of course, a special guest in a red suit will make an appearance!
With thanks and appreciation, pandemic healthcare workers and first responders are invited to call the office to reserve free tickets. As with all Symphony of the Mountains concerts children and students are free, but due to audience limitations we ask that you call the office to reserve their tickets. Groups of ten or more can also call the office to arrange discounted tickets. These concerts will have open seating, with plenty of space for distancing as desired. Masks are requested for attendees of the concerts, both in Kingsport and Emory, the release says.
Tickets to this delightful afternoon event are only $30. Since the audience will be limited it is recommended to order tickets early, including free tickets for children, students and pandemic workers. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit www.SymphonyOfTheMountains.org.