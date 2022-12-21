When my son was small, one of the things that we carved out time to do on Christmas Eve was baking and decorating sugar cookies for Santa.
It was a tradition that my own mother started for me when I was young, and I wanted to continue it for my own child as well.
Even though I’m not the greatest baker in the world, I would try my best to follow the recipe and make the sugary delights. Once they cooled, my son and I would then decorate them with colorful icing and sugar sprinkles.
While the cookies may not have ended up looking like the ones on the cover of cooking magazines, they tended to taste just fine. At least my son appeared to love them — so, to me, that’s all that mattered.
Before he going to bed Christmas Eve, we would leave a plate of our sugar cookies and a glass of milk for Santa. The jolly ol’ elf always seemed appreciative because the cookies would be gone the next morning … and a few crumbs could usually be found around the empty plate — and sometimes even on the floor. Who knew Santa could be so messy?!
If you have young children who are anticipating a visit from Santa this Christmas Eve, perhaps you would like to start your own holiday cookie baking tradition.
If you don’t already have a favorite recipe, here are a few cookie ideas via Family Features that you may want to try:
Sugar cookies are a perfect holiday cookie because of their versatility. They can be dressed-up in whatever your imagination desires. whether iced, covered in sprinkles or enjoyed as they are. They are also extra incredible dunked in cold milk or hot cocoa.
This triple-tested recipe is courtesy of Monica Buck and Good Housekeeping via Family Features.
Sugar CookiesYields: 5 dozen cookies
1 cup (2 sticks) butter(no substitutions), softened
1⁄2 cup sugar
1 large egg
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
Frosting (optional)
Coarse sugar crystals, silver dragées, holiday decors (optional decorations)
Preheat oven to 350 F. In large bowl, with mixer on low speed, beat butter and sugar until blended.
Increase speed to high; beat until light and creamy.
On low speed, beat in egg and vanilla.
Beat in flour, baking powder and salt until blended.
Divide dough into 4 equal pieces; flatten each piece into a disk. Wrap each disk with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour or until dough is firm enough to roll. (Or place dough in freezer 30 minutes.)
On a lightly floured surface with a floured rolling pin, roll 1 piece of dough 1⁄8 inch thick.
With floured 3-inch to 4- inch cookie cutters, cut dough into as many cookies as possible; wrap and refrigerate trimmings.
Place cookies, 1 inch apart, on ungreased large cookie sheet.
Bake cookies 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer cookies to wire rack to cool. Repeat with remaining dough and trimmings.
When cookies are cool, decorate with frosting if you like; use along with sugars and candies to decorate cookies.
Set cookies aside to allow frosting to dry completely, about 1 hour.
Store in tightly covered container (with waxed paper between layers if decorated) at room temperature up to 2 weeks, or in freezer up to 3 months.
———
If you have a fondness for coconut, then a batch of Snowball Cookies may make your mouth water.
These cookies from Culinary.net are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, and with a hint of coconut added to the frosting, your senses might think you’ve been transported to a tropical beach.
Snowball Cookies1/2 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
3 3/4 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup butter
3 tablespoons milk
2 teaspoons coconut extract
1 cup shredded coconut
Heat oven to 400 F.
Cream together shortening, sugar, egg and vanilla extract.
Sift together flour, salt and baking soda. Add mixture to wet ingredients, alternatively adding in Greek yogurt.
Flour surface and roll out cookie dough. Use top of jar or biscuit cutter to make round cookie shapes.
Bake 8 minutes. Transfer to cooling rack immediately.
In medium bowl, using mixer on low, mix powdered sugar, butter, milk and coconut extract until thoroughly combined. Beat on high until frosting is smooth and fluffy.
Spread frosting on cookies. Pour shredded coconut into small bowl. Press cookies, frosting side down, into shredded coconut.
Store in airtight container.
Here is another cookie recipe from Culinary.net that is sure to treat your taste buds — and perhaps Santa’s as well!
Fresh Ginger Cookies are sweet and sugary with the perfect amount of ginger. Baked until golden brown, this dessert is a showstopper for holiday gatherings and cookie exchanges.
Fresh Ginger CookiesServings: 24
2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup salted butter, softened
1 cup, plus 3 tablespoons, sugar, divided
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1/4 cup grated fresh ginger
Heat oven to 350 F.
In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.
In stand mixer, beat butter, 1 cup sugar and brown sugar until fluffy. Add egg and fresh ginger; beat until combined. Gradually add dry ingredients to mixer until combined.
In small bowl, add remaining sugar. Using spoon, portion out dough, roll into balls then roll in sugar. Arrange balls on baking sheet at least 1 inch apart.
Bake 14 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Transfer cookies to cooling rack and cool completely.