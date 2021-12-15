William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, VA offers holiday classes and events throughout the month of December. Celebrate the season with handmade gifts from the heart, a release says. Classes are available for all ages. Register online at williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Families and children can sign up at www.williamkingmuseum.org/events/.
Orange Pomander Balls $10 Members, $15 Non-Members. Dec. 15, 5:30-:7:30 p.m. Use natural materials to create fragrant and festive pomander balls.
Winter Night Monotype Prints $10 Members, $15 Non-Members. Dec. 16, 5:30-:7:30 p.m. Learn printmaking techniques to create an original winter scene.
Gingerbread House Painting $10 Members, $15 Non-Members. Dec. 17, 5:30-:7:30 p.m. Be guided through the steps to paint a playful gingerbread house.
For more information and to register for classes, visit www. williamkingmuseum.org or call (276) 628 — 5005.