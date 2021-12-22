Christmas time is here, and for all kids seeking sweet treats and festive celebration, Allandale Mansion is hosting their 2021 Holiday Tea.
Kids 10 and under can come and enjoy fruit “tea,” sandwiches, and cookies inside the walls of the historic family home. After tea is served, guests will have the opportunity to get creative and make their very own, one-of-a-kind Christmas ornament to take home.
While inside the Mansion, families can tour the grand halls and find festive photo opportunities all around the home.
“We hope folks can come join us for a fun afternoon at the Mansion!” said Jennifer Henry, Allandale Mansion program leader, in a release.
This holiday celebration will take place on Tuesday, December 21st from 1-3 p.m.
All visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday-themed outfit. Advance registration is required and tickets cost $15.
To register, call (423)-229-9422.
For more information, please visit kingsportparksandrecreation.org