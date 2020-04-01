The following photos from Greene County Animal Control show dogs that were claimed by owners this year. The owners of these dogs were able to claim them because they checked with Greene County Animal Control when their pet was missing or by seeing the dog posted on Facebook. There are no animals at Animal Control because they are closed to stray intake at this time.
