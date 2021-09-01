B.J. McKay is a storytelling firefighter.
The 40-year-old wears many hats, such as firefighter and paramedic with the Greeneville Fire Department. He is a volunteer firefighter with the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, a college-level instructor with the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squad’s Rescue College and a firefighter crew chief on one of Bristol Motor Speedway’s tool trucks.
His start in public safety started with joining Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department when he was just sixteen. With a month left in his senior year in high school, he applied and was accepted to the Greeneville Fire Department’s auxiliary program. The auxiliary program, which is no longer in use, operated similar to a volunteer department. The members carried pagers and responded to fires when called.
McKay’s next step was on the job in EMS, where he worked with Greene County EMS twice and a stint with Washington County EMS in the middle. McKay was a rescue tech with Washington County EMS, which he described as an eye-opening experience.
“I was a country boy dropped downtown in the big city,” McKay said with his signature laugh reflecting on some of the wild calls he ran in downtown Johnson City.
McKay continued to work in EMS while putting himself through paramedic school. He completed his paramedic national registry certification in 2009. He had earned all available certifications up to that point and felt becoming a medic was the next logical step.
McKay is now a firefighter paramedic with the Greeneville Fire Department, a position he has held since 2012 and an achievement he is most proud of.
McKay’s early days with the department had him teamed up with Benjy Ryans, now a Battalion Chief.
“I reported to the station and sat down across the table from Benjy; he didn’t say anything for two hours,” McKay said. “Finally, he said, 'get in the truck, don’t touch anything, and don’t make me look bad.'”
It is a mentoring relationship that continues to this day.
McKay credits others for helping him along the way, such as Mike Huff, for teaching him many things about the trucks and pumps not in the manuals. Administrative Chief Marty Shelton taught him his first extrication class, a service only provided by the Rescue Squad at the time.
Now 40, McKay has over 20 years of public safety experience and is finding himself becoming one of the “old guys” in the department. The expectation when becoming one of the “old guys” in the department is passing knowledge along. McKay is now an instructor with the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squad’s Rescue College, traveling across the southeast helping teach classes such as vehicle extrication and farm and heavy equipment rescue. He has also served as an extrication competition evaluator during past state rescue conventions.
With all those years of experience come many stories. Telling the stories is a skill McKay mastered from years of practice in front of various EMS and fire crews. His amusing storytelling is similar to Jerry Clower’s in delivery, but the stories are about situations from real life, many from on the job.
Sometimes, his storytelling has gotten him into a bit of trouble. Occasionally he is accused of using ten words where two would have worked or worse, getting wound up about a situation, when he really starts talking.
“That’s when the Battalion Chief looks at me and says, 'Put the mic down, B.J.,'” McKay said while motioning his hand down, mimicking the motion he has seen many times.
While McKay might be one of the “old guys” telling stories from the front bumper of the fire truck, he continues to push himself. He recently completed a college degree in fire science.
He was the “old guy” in college, too. McKay laughed as he described cleaning off his desk to take his first quiz. Putting away his laptop, he pulled the classic yellow #2 pencil out of his backpack to take a quiz, only to find out computer tablets are the current test method.
McKay can laugh at himself as well as he tells his stories.