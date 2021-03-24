At 21-years-old, Brandon Kinser fits into the “ideal” volunteer profile for emergency responders. Highly motivated, trained in his job, dedicated to the service, and self-employed.
His desire to become a firefighter goes back to when the Greeneville Fire Department would come by with a firetruck to the Eastview Elementary career day program. Wearing a firefighter’s turnout coat set the desire in motion to become a firefighter when he was old enough.
Kinser’s first step to follow his dream was in 2017, while a junior in high school. Because of his age, he became a junior member of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Dept. He moved to a full-time member in 2018, where he later became a Lieutenant, and for the past year, as the Equipment Captain.
While Kinser’s long-term goal is to become a full-time firefighter, he is very satisfied with his volunteer career, where he enjoys helping others and living a life of service before himself.
Being an effective volunteer firefighter starts with long hours of classroom and hands-on training for basic certification. That basic certification only gets you in the door; the volunteer must also meet the annual recurring training requirements in addition to any other weekly or department-required training.
The heavy training demand might be why emergency response services ranked 12th of the national volunteer activities according to the Corporation for National and Community Service’s data-sharing platform. The time spent training, maintaining certifications, running calls, servicing equipment, and working fundraisers turn a volunteer position into an unpaid part-time job. A year-round time commitment many are not willing to take on.
Kinser’s motivation and dedication to service keeps him going saying, “Growing up, I was taught to treat others as you wanted to be treated and help others in need.”
These lessons are readily visible with how Kinser interacts with fellow responders, always professional, lending a hand during the fire or accident and thanking others for their help after all the equipment is cleaned and staged for the next call.
Being self-employed as Triple B Lawn Care’s owner-operator provides a little extra flexibility with his schedule, allowing him to answer emergency calls between mowing stops. Having that flexibility provides additional hands to help or trucks en route when available volunteers are at their lowest during the workweek.
Kinser strives to become a well-rounded firefighter by obtaining his certifications and attending additional classes to serve the community.
“They want qualified people rolling up,” Kinser said, referring to when people call 911 for assistance.
Kinser credits others in the firefighting “brotherhood” for helping him along the way, such as fellow firefighter and Captain Michael Lutz, his Chief Harold Williamson, members of the Greeneville Fire Department, and surrounding volunteer fire departments.
Being a volunteer firefighter has unique challenges that vary from area to area. Kinser points out the challenge of not always having the equipment you need; budgets are always an issue. Water sources are constantly on a county department’s mind as they do not have the number of closely spaced hydrants found in the city.
The number of volunteers is also an issue. According to the CNCS, Tennessee ranks 31st in volunteerism, making every volunteer in a department as valuable as the equipment they operate.
Kinser is most proud of getting over the fear of trying to become a fireman.
He suggested fear might be an issue with volunteerism today — the fear of fitting in with a new group of people or learning a complex skill.
He likened it to going into a new school, “you just need to do it. Take the plunge. Don’t second guess yourself.”