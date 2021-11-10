Brock Campbell is a commuting first responder.
The 41-year-old native of Greeneville is the Assistant Fire Center Manager of the Daniel Boone National Forest based in Winchester, Kentucky. Still a resident of Greeneville, Campbell makes the regular 200-mile commute for the opportunity to do what he loves – fight forest fires.
Long before his forest firefighting career, Campbell was learning the basics of vehicle extrication and firefighting.
“I blame Bucky for a lot of my career,” Campbell said, explaining his dad, Bucky Ayers, was involved in a lot of the fire department and the rescue squads when he was growing up. “Marty Shelton was there a lot too!”
When he was old enough, Campbell became a Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad member and a firefighter with the St James Volunteer Fire Department. Campbell served as a sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and chief while with St James and helped get the first FEMA grant for new self-contained breathing apparatus equipment, hoses, nozzles, and turnout gear.
Campbell also served as the assistant chief with the Greene County Fire Association and became an Emergency Vehicle Operator Course instructor with the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.
Again following in Ayer’s path, Campbell worked at Greene County 911. Campbell answered some of the first Camp Creek tornado calls when the multiple EF-3 tornados ripped through the South Greene communities.
Campbell’s first foray into the foresty service was as seasonal general labor in the spring of 1999. That first position was mowing and planting trees and gave him his first taste of forest fire fighting. He eventually worked his way up to Regional Fire Coordinator, covering 16 counties in East Tennessee.
Then the opportunity to work with the US Forest Service came in 2016.
Campbell is now the Assistant Fire Center Manager of the Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky. The Daniel Boone National Forest fire management program is responsible for fire suppression, prevention, and fuel management within the property and adjacent lands.
Campbell’s commute is to his “home base” in Winchester, Ky, where his crews respond to fires within the Boone forest during their fire season, which is fall and winter. He and his wildland firefighters have a much longer commute via plane to work fires in states such as Washington, California, and Idaho during their fire season in the spring and summer.
The Department of Agriculture uses the Incident Command System to manage forest fires. Campbell’s position on many of the fires is Operations Section Chief. As such, he is responsible for tactical operations, operation orders, and briefings. The position comes with a heavy responsibility for men and material.
Campbell credits Bill Woody, Guy Street, and Dennis Trentham for taking him under their “wings,” teaching him about fire management and giving him various opportunities throughout his career.
Campbell’s management style must stay flexible as each fire is different. He might work on a folding table in a tent one day and a truck tailgate or a clipboard while flying in a helicopter the next.
While flying in a helicopter sounds like fun, Campbell is making some tough decisions from the air. He is surveying the fuels such as trees and grasses, winds, directions of the fire. That information is used to determine which properties can be saved and which cannot be saved.
“We get cries for help,” Campbell said, explaining calls to save properties or neighborhoods from the forest fires. “But, (sometimes) I have to say I’m sorry your home is undefendable.”
Campbell described some of the forest fires as having flames over 100-feet high and sounding light a locomotive. While they do use water as one of the tools, shovels, fire rakes, chainsaws and bulldozers are their typical tools.
He explained that their firetrucks are typically white with just a forestry logo on the door versus the typical red truck we usually see around town. They also have firetrucks with wings in the form of air tankers, which are various types of planes and helicopters converted to drop fire retardant on or in the path of the fires.
His deployment as Section Chief is usually a 3-week run with maybe a few weeks back in Kentucky or Greeneville if he is working from home. Campbell stays in touch with his family by sending photos and videos of where he is working and how large the fire is they are fighting. The situations where he does not have a cellular signal make him more thankful for his wife pulling double duty holding everything together while he is away.
Campbell says the love for what he does outweighs the time away, dangers, and responsibilities of the job. But when he is home, Campbell works to make up for lost time with his family. This time is often spent in one of his favorite places, the outdoors, camping. He spends time with those he loves in the spaces that he loves.