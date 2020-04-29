Daniel Chandler is a man who loves his job. At 36-years-old Daniel has been a firefighter for 13 years with his volunteer career starting like many others — a suggestion from a friend at work to stop by the station and “take a look.”
That first stop at the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department was all it took; he has been there ever since which helped set the foundation for his current position with the Greeneville Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT.
Daniel has been a training officer, a lieutenant and a captain with Newmansville and has been with the city for nine years. He also served with the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad for one-and-a-half years and is now a Vehicle Extrication Instructor with the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squad’s Rescue College.
Some people want their free time to resemble anything but their nine-to-five jobs, however emergency responders often continue their service by volunteering. Daniel is no different. Continuing to volunteer is a way he can give back to the department that started his fire career and to share the training and experience he receives from the full-time position with those in the county who wish to continue their education. As he pointed out, “It’s not about the me, it’s about the we.” Which is why he continued to expand his training certifications by becoming a Vehicle Extrication Instructor with the TARS Rescue College about a year ago.
Daniel points out the hard work of training pays off and “Training will never fail you, regardless how long it’s been.” He learned and continues to teach the necessity of having back-up plans for every situation a responder goes into. These are the same lessons he passes along to local students and those he meets across the southeast teaching with the TARS Rescue College.
What makes him most proud is seeing incidents such as the Profile fire earlier this year, where everyone came together in the task force. It’s an example of how people are willing to sacrifice their time, even when so far away, to help a department or a community in need and provides fond memories as he continues his career in the fire service.