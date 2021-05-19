The 59-year-old is the Chief of Police for the City of Tusculum, a self-defense instructor, and a constitutional law lecturer.
Before his law enforcement career Greene was the son of a preacher moving from state to state as his father followed his calling. After graduating high school, Greene looked toward the military. When a full-time job offer came for promotions director at the local TV station, he accepted and stayed in Greeneville.
Greene entered law enforcement as a reserve officer with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department while still working at the TV station. He went on to work security at Takoma Hospital and joined the Tusculum Police Department before getting hired full-time by the Sheriff’s Department.
While with the Sheriff’s Department, Greene served on the SWAT team and pursued DUI arrests while on patrol. Returning to Tusculum in 2000, Greene became Chief in 2006, where he continues to serve today.
Passionate about his work, Greene was motivated to reduce drunk drivers after the 1993 tragedy that took the lives of five local teens. That night Greene was on duty with the Sheriff’s department when the radio call requested he call the station. Well before cell phones were standard issue, Greene and his partner stopped at a payphone to get the news about the five teens. Greene and his partner spent the remainder of the night notifying the families of the death of their loved ones.
Growing up, Greene went with his father to give death notifications and knew how difficult it is for the families. However, giving those five notifications and learning he and the driver who struck the teen’s car shared the same name, “Danny Greene,” gave him a sign he felt he could not ignore.
Greene felt at that moment, “Lord, if you are trying to tell me something, here am I, send me.”
This became Greene’s motivational moment, why he goes to work every day.
Later Greene was invited to be part of the Students Against Destructive Decisions, formerly Students Against Driving Drunk, program at South Greene High School. The opportunity to change a student’s potentially poor decision about drinking and driving motivates him. He is also there to provide a positive impact on the students’ lives.
In addition to his work with the SADD program Greene also instructs classes for rape prevention and church safety teams within the community.
“One thing this about this job, you will never know who’s life you impacted, but I can tell you how many you impacted if you never tried,” Greene said.
One of Greene’s other passions is defensive tactics in the form of martial arts he teaches at the police academy. He is a certified instructor in Krav Maga and Royce Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, used in self-defense to finish an altercation quickly.
Greene teaches from the standpoint not just to survive the encounter but to win it. He points out the officer can survive the encounter, but asks, “What is their quality of life if they are injured in the process.”
“I have to win that encounter and come out the other side, strong,” Greene said, referring to the mindset that an officer needs to return to his or her family uninjured.
Greene can quote constitutional law, a subject he teaches at the police academy, as fluidly as he can quote scripture. Just as important as the physical skills of law enforcement, understanding constitutional law, which provides the power to establish and enforce the laws, is critical to being an effective law enforcement officer.
Staying up to date with the changes to the law requires constant study. Greene says intelligent people have libraries and everyone else has big-screen TVs.
The Tusculum Police Department has the responsibility to “protect and serve” the 4.4 square-mile community. Greene takes that personally.
“These are the people we see inside our city,” Greene said. “Elementary school, middle school, high school, university, that is a major responsibility.”
“We know how to protect; we are daddies, we are grandfathers, we are husbands and wives. We have that protecting part down because we protect our family,” Green explained.
The “serve” part, Greene pointed out, is to be humble.
Recognizing the privilege of what he does, he considers himself a shepherd. It is about protecting his flock.