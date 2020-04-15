Danny Ricker serves as the spiritual responder for the first responders. Ricker has spent 13 of his 55 years as a chaplain with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which also lead to expending his services to Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County EMS, Greene County Sheriff Department, Greene County 911, Emergency Management Agency and support to the Greene County Volunteer Fire Departments.
His volunteer career path started with a request from the THP asking for assistance with death notifications. This early work with THP set him on a path to providing spiritual and emotional support to the officers, which eventually turned the notification position into an officer support program and statewide training program for THP Chaplains.
Feeling the desire to do more, Ricker founded the Emergency Chaplains program in 2014, which is comprised of a group of chaplains able to respond 24 hours a day in support of emergency responders, as well as victims of any emergency. Danny is quick to point out how humbled and proud he is of the men and women who make up the Emergency Chaplains program.
When asked why he does all of this in addition to his full-time job, Ricker simply states, “It’s what the Lord called me to do.” He points out that Jesus was the first First Responder and he is blessed to be of service to those he calls “his first responders.”
To serve “his” responders, Ricker is paged out to all structure fires and is often on the scene of large motor vehicle accidents and search and rescue operations. His goal is to provide moral and spiritual support to the responders before, during and after the incidents.
As he points out, there were more first responder suicides in 2016, 2017 and 2018 than line of duty deaths. He and other chaplains work to reduce the number of first responder suicides with Mental Health Strike Teams that are specially trained in debriefing techniques to combat PTSD.
The past 13 years has taken a lot of work. At times Ricker wishes he had started earlier and yet slowed down more to talk with more people along the way.
Forming credible relationships is critical in his work as “you can’t touch anyone for Jesus unless you are real.” At the end of the day, he wants to be able to put his arm around a responder, tell them he loves them, and that they know that is real.