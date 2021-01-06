A successful Sheriff will have a successful chief deputy by his side. For Greene County, that chief deputy is 48-year-old David Beverly.
Beverly’s path to chief deputy started 23 years ago. Like most deputies, he was hired to work at the detention center as a corrections officer. His next step was working dispatch before taking the civil service exam for the patrol side of the department.
In 2003 Beverly went to the Police Academy to become POST certified to start working patrol. He then applied for the SWAT team after a year on patrol. He became a member of the team after a long 18-month process.
In 2012 Beverly was promoted to sergeant and assistant commander of the Greene County SWAT Team. In 2015 he was promoted to Lieutenant of the patrol division, and in 2018 Sheriff Holt approached him about becoming chief deputy.
It only takes a few minutes of talking with the chief deputy to understand how much he truly loves his job.
“It’s what I was meant to do,” is the phrase he repeats often.
It was not, however, where he saw his career path when he was younger.
Following the family path, Beverly looked at the military, which for him, would have been the Marines. This is easy to imagine given his straight posture and tight haircut. In the end, he chose a different path, stating, “We are all here for a purpose.” His being law enforcement.
Beverly’s role as chief deputy involves meetings, budgets, schedules, and helping manage the department’s 197 personnel. His heart, however, remains in the patrol car. He misses the shift camaraderie and teamwork with the 10 members of the shift.
“You have your relationship with your patrol shift,” Beverly said. “On a 3-day shift, you would spend 36 hours with your shift and only 12 hours with your family.”
SWAT is even closer given the additional training and the dangers of the work performed such as “no-knock” search warrants.
Beverly is proud of his years on patrol and was driven to go after DUI and drug arrests. While determined to get drunk drivers off the road, he felt he was always fair in all his arrests, as reflected in his conviction rate. He only had one unconvicted case in his career. This also earned him an invitation to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving annual picnic 14 years in a row.
While being Chief Deputy is an honor, it is also an opportunity to provide a positive influence on the deputies coming into the department. While working various scenes Beverly is found leading when appropriate or being a supportive team member if that is what is needed. He is the one who walks back after a search mission allowing others to have a ride or giving his patrol vehicle to others so they can stay warm in the middle of a cold night.
When asked about Beverly’s impact on the department Sheriff Holt stated, “David is a dedicated officer and a great asset to the department.” He went on to say, “he is well respected by the officers.”
It is not just his actions in the field that make him a good leader but also his desire to continue to learn. Beverly keeps a small leadership library on top of the file cabinet in his office. The collection includes well-worn copies of various leadership books and biographies he has read multiple times and occasionally loans out to those who might learn from them as well. The one rule with his library is you must bring the books back!
Not everything in law enforcement is a chase or an arrest, a budget, or a meeting. There is a community relation aspect of which the Greene County department works hard to make a two-way street. Beverly is proud of the community he serves stating, “99.95 percent of Greene County have been so supportive of this department and these deputies. They have shown it in so many different ways it is humbling to know that you are working in a community that has such great support.”
When asked how he would like his career remembered, Beverly sat back with a relaxed smile.
“Someone you could trust, have your back, could make you smile and laugh when you didn’t feel like it. Someone you could call and know would be there. Not just someone you worked beside but someone who is your friend.”