As a Lieutenant with the Truck Team for South Greene Volunteer Fire Department, E.J. Swatsell loves working on the machines and working pump operations, but at 33-years-old, he is a “smoke eater” — slang for a firefighter — at heart.
Swatsell says the question of his entry into the fire service has “the corny answer,” which was to help others. He joined the South Greene department in 2008 and has served as Safety Officer and now a Lieutenant.
His parallel service path started when he was 12, with his calling to the ministry. Swatsell has since served as the youth pastor at the Cedar Creek Church of God and then became the lead pastor of the WayMaker Church.
His fire and ministry services combined when he joined the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains (TFFC) in 2013, and then became the Chaplain for the Greeneville Fire Department and the Greene County Fire Association in 2016.
Swatsell is a casual but confident man who drives a firetruck like it is a physical extension of himself. He points out, “I’m comfortable behind the wheel,” waving at everyone he knows and about every 3rd or 4th vehicle we pass as we conduct the interview in the cab of the firetruck.
His driving ability is an asset to the department. The South Greene service area covers the mountains, often with single-lane roads. He is called to drive the larger trucks into a difficult position, a skill he picked up while driving large trucks and equipment for his father-in-law. This requires a different method of staging the trucks on the narrow and often steep roads to fight the fires.
As we continue our drive, ever the fireman, smoke catches Swatsell’s eye. While it was only a controlled burn, it is an example of Swatsell’s attention to detail and focus. As a minister, he focuses his service on his Master and his community. As a fire chaplain, he is focused on the first responders and the victims of emergencies both locally and across the state as part of the TFFC Crisis Strike Teams. He was a member of the response teams to the Gatlinburg fires in 2018.
Swatsell considers himself a professional “smoke eater” but he does it on a volunteer basis. “At the end of the hose, where the water meets the fire, the fire doesn’t know the difference between a paid or a volunteer,” Swatsell said. “But that doesn’t give you a pass on training or professionalism.”
As a result, he pushes himself to gain additional training, at times with other departments, to become a better firefighter.
While he loves firefighting and ministering to those in need, he also enjoys the public relations part of the job with fire prevention events. Talking about working with kids and letting them try the helmets on brought a smile to his face while we continued our conversation in the parked firetruck.
Keeping the equipment operational is also part of his job, but he is happy to do it, saying “If it’s good, it’s the Lord. If it’s bad, I messed it up.” Not looking for any credit, he just enjoys both parts of the job as he is merely a tool used by God.
Service is Swatsell’s life.
“It’s part of me,” Swatsell said. “We live in a world sadly full of selfish people. And if people don’t answer the call when someone calls 911, the world will be a much more horrid place. I don’t know if I have the skill set to help someone but I know I have the desire to try.”
There is no separation between being a firefighter and Swatsell’s ministry service.
“My favorite scripture is Matthew Chapter 25, Christ written in red, when he is asking us to do well unto the least of these — the naked, the hungry, the thirsty. Feed them, clothe them, give them something to drink. When someone picks up the phone and calls 911 they are, at the current time, ‘the least of these.’ And I think it is a God-given calling to some people, at that particular time, unto the least of these. In a nutshell, I think it is my calling.”
Many people spend their life in search of a calling. Swatsell found his first when he was 12 and his second when he was 21. He later inseparably combined them with a drive to be of service to those he serves with and the community he lives in.