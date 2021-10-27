With over 20 years of experience, Eric Price is the team-building firefighter you want by your side.
Like many firefighters, Price started by watching his father, a member Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department. Too young to be a member, he would watch from the car while his father and other firefighters manned the trucks and worked the hoses.
Price’s father put in a call to the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief when he was old enough, getting his foot in the door. Price’s best friend, Josh Cannon, joined shortly after and they trained and served together for several years at the Sunnyside department.
His volunteer service, however, did not provide a direct path into a full-time firefighter position. Price completed the civil service exam while operating his own landscaping company. However, there were no immediate openings in the department at the time. He was in the middle of a large landscaping job when he got the call about two openings in the department. With only a few hours to decide, Price debated his options before finally accepting the job and has been with the Greeneville Fire Department since 2005.
Once Price joined the department, he went to all the training he could attend, explaining, “I am a student of the job.”
As a student of the job, Price earned Instructor 2, Officer 2, Fire Inspector and Cause and Origin certifications. His Hazmat Specialist certification is one many might find boring, but Price particularly enjoys.
Having served as a Lieutenant and Captain, Price is now one of the department’s Battalion Chiefs. As the Battalion Chief, he manages staffing, work details, and administration issues on his shift. The Battalion Chief is also the Incident Commander anytime there are two or more fire engines on a scene. As Incident Commander, he has overall responsibility for the incident and the safety of everyone on the scene.
If being a Battalion Chief is stressful, Price does not show it. He credits those he works with as making his job easy.
“The value of having a good team on a fire, at the station, a wreck — everything is better,” Price said. “Everyone is going to reach the same goal.”
Spend any amount of time with Price and you find he is easygoing both in and out of uniform, ironically serving the public in both situations.
His service out of uniform takes the shape of ice cream cones and the latest coffee combinations alongside his wife, Lynette, at their coffee shop, Creamy Cup. The two started serving coffee in 2010 and have grown to become a fixture in the community with their Christmas light show, outdoor movies, and support of events throughout the area.
Price is quick to point out his role in the business is more behind the scenes with the bookkeeping and maintenance while his wife runs the day-to-day operations.
Ever the team builder, Price has a sign at the coffee shop he feels works for both jobs, “Craft a team so strong you don’t know who the leader is.”
Those who helped craft Price were his Sunnyside department family, Chief M.C. Rollins, Assistant Chief Joe Bob Humphreys, and fellow firefighters Tommy Payne and David Dean. They helped with the small details like running the pump on the truck or getting comfortable working while wearing his SCBA — Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus. The time spent training then laid the foundation for the firefighter he is today.
Now that the boot is on the other foot. Price is now an officer with the Greeneville Fire Department and a volunteer with the Tusculum Volunteer fire department. As an officer, he wants to help lay the groundwork for the new firefighters coming into the department. He would like for them to have a good experience as they come in and advance through the department.
But most of all, Price believes no matter what coat you have on, paid or volunteer, you should be professional at your job.