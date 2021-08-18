Gary and Hillary Morrison are a husband and wife firefighting duo.
Gary, a heavy equipment operator, was the first firefighter of the two, following in his father’s footsteps. Before moving to Greeneville, Morrison served for 20 years with the Mt. Morris Fire Department, working his way up to assitant chief.
Hillary is a special education teacher and the reason why the couple moved south to Greeneville. While she loved the idea of moving to Florida, they came to the Greeneville area looking for teaching opportunities that were becoming harder to find in New York. She was not a firefighter before coming to Greeneville but changed her mind once they settled here.
“If he was going to do it (continue firefighting), I was going to do it too,” Hillary said. “And if I was going to do it, I was going to do it all,” she said, indicating her desire to train and perform all aspects of the firefighting trade.
Now a fully certified firefighter, Hillary will go on an interior attack, fighting the fire inside a structure such as a house, side-by-side with Gary. While her fellow teachers think she is crazy going inside a burning house, her students think she is really cool.
As with many volunteer firefighters, their drive is to serve the community. As members of the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department, the couple respond to calls for their district and mutual aid support for neighboring districts.
Gary’s drive to serve is growing beyond answering the call to fight the fires and moving to support his fellow firefighters and departments. What started with a trailer load of donated gear from fire departments up north to share with local departments here expanded to items as large as fire trucks and ambulances.
Gary recently searched for an ambulance for Shinbone Valley Fire Department located in Lineville, Alabama. Working with Tri-Town Ambulance Service in Niagara County, New York, he coordinated the donation of the ambulance to the small volunteer fire department.
He also coordinated two separate fire truck donations for Orebank Fire Department, his home department here in Greene County.
Morrison now manages a donation distribution network on Facebook called Firefighters Helping Firefighters. The group’s published goals are to post items they have to donate or need. The articles are to be donated; no businesses are to post items for sale. The group’s goal is to “help each other out in trying to make our communities safer.”
The majority of the items donated are from departments in areas such as New York and New Jersey. The departments tend to be better funded and follow strict requirements for replacement. When the new gear is purchased, the old gear or equipment is disposed of unless someone like Morrison can distribute it to other departments.
In his efforts to distribute the donations to departments in need, the Morrisons make regular trips to the donating department, picking up trailer loads of equipment. He and his wife transport the donations back to Tennessee, where they unload and sort the equipment before posting the items on the Firefighters Helping Firefighters page.
Departments that can pick up equipment do so. Other donations might require shipping paid for by the receiving department or via other organizations such as the Volunteer Firefighter Alliance.
“We have helped departments replace gear from the ‘70s,” Morrison said. “As far away as Texas and California.”
Gary and Hillary mirror each other in their desire to serve their community, fight fire, and even have a similar view on what a hero is. They truly are a firefighting duo.