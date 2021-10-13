We have a group of first responders that are quite literally our front-line response for medical emergencies and, more recently, pandemic response. These responders are the ambulance crews and staff at Greene County EMS.
The ambulance crews are combinations of EMTs, AEMTs, and paramedics. The difference between the EMT and Advanced-EMT being the level of training and the scope of practice they can perform. The paramedics perform the same basic life support as their partner EMT and AMTs but are certified in more advanced medical procedures such as intubation, defibrillation, and drug administration.
The crews operate from station locations throughout Greeneville and Greene County, working 24-hour shifts. A typical day could include responding to medical calls, motor vehicle accidents, standing by at a structure fire, and performing medical transport for doctor visits or a dialysis appointment.
The crews started to change their response to calls in early 2000, as the world learned of a new virus called COVID-19. In support of the EMS crews, the 911 dispatchers added COVID screening questions to advise if a patient had or had been exposed to COVID. Before coming in contact with the patient, the EMS crews donned additional personal protective equipment, per the CDC recommended guidelines.
“Every other patient is a COVID patient,” said Paramedic Greg Franklin, referring to the most recent wave of COVID.
Franklin is a 21-year veteran with Greene County EMS and the department QA and Training Officer.
COVID patients are transported to area emergency rooms, where Franklin explained the ambulances would stack up, waiting for 2 or 3 hours with their longest wait of 5-1/2 hours. During that time, the crews would check the patient’s vital signs and maintain their oxygen levels while waiting their turn at the overflowing emergency rooms.
“We are using a lot more O2 than before,” Franklin said, meaning supplemental oxygen. “We were running out before our next delivery was due, so they were making special deliveries.”
The higher oxygen use resulted from COVID patients requiring higher flow rates during extended periods in the ambulances.
“We are going through a lot more PPE as well,” said Calvin Hawkins, Director of the Greene County EMS, referencing the higher use of masks and other protective equipment.
The department will run up to seven ambulances on 24-hour shifts and one “day-ambulance” Monday through Friday when fully staffed. This would result in an average of 60 “run tickets” a day in a pre-COVID environment.
The current manning of 38 EMTs, AEMTs, and paramedics provide four to five ambulances a day, averaging 45-50 calls a day. Hawkins credits the office staff for managing and rescheduling the routine transport calls, fitting them in where possible.
A year and a half later, and just coming off the fourth wave of COVID, the crews of Greene County EMS are still going strong. A pandemic might change how they work, but their dedication to their job and patients remains strong.
Hawkins is appreciative of how his staff has faced the challenge of the past 18 months.
“They pushed through,” Hawkins said. “They are not going to drop their heads and give up.”
A recent Emergency Vehicle Operator Course driving test provided an opportunity for the crews to come together for the final part of the class, have a cookout, and relieve some stress. The crews were in surprisingly good spirits given the conditions and hours they have been working.
“It’s the only service event all year that is actually fun,” Micah Crigger said, laughing.
“And educational,” Myron Hughes, course instructor, quickly shot back.
Hawkins explained that the crews attended a full day in the classroom before driving on another day. Despite the long work hours, the crews were still hanging around after having finished the driving when they could be home resting.
“We (emergency responders) defuse in strange ways,” T.J. Manis said. “And we feed them.”
Manis is Operations Manager at Greene County EMS and helped man the grill to feed the crews at the driving test and department cookout.
“More than that, they get together and talk,” Hawkins said.
Manis and Hawkins were referencing how the crews and the whole department use coping techniques to deal with the stress of the job and additional stress from the pandemic.
Several crew members gathered near the end of the driving session to watch Hawkins and Manis complete their turns behind the wheel. Completing the course is a requirement regardless of your position if you are going to drive an ambulance. Getting to watch the bosses, and add some additional audience pressure, can provide some end-of-the-day entertainment as well.
On a final note, it is very inappropriate to call the EMT, AEMT, or paramedic saving your life an “ambulance driver.”
Next time you might try, “Sir,” “Ma’am, or even “Hometown Hero.”