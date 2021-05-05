Hal Adair was a student in the criminal justice class at the Greene Technology Center in high school. Years later, as the School Resource Officer at the same Technology Center, Adair now helps teach parts of the criminal justice class.
After high school, Adair headed to college for a while before a change in direction, going to the United States Marine Corps. Adair spent four years in field artillery with a 6-month tour in Afghanistan providing base security during the deconstruction of an Army base.
“We started off eating ice cream and lobster. We ended up fighting over tuna packets,” Adair said, describing the change in conditions as the base luxuries disappeared.
After his time in the Marines, Adair worked his way into law enforcement by starting at the jail in Carter County and working his way up to patrol officer. He became a member of the SWAT team and gained other certifications along the way.
A member of the Greeneville Police Department for two years now, Adair is the SRO at the Greene Technology Center on Hal Henard Road. His position involves the security of the Technology Center during and after the classes.
In addition to his role as the SRO, Adair also helps with the criminal justice class, such as the reenactment of traffic stops or role-playing different law enforcement scenarios. When school is not in session, Adair will fill in on other shifts or zones throughout the city.
As with all emergency response careers, training is a central part of the job. Adair credits Sergeant David Caldwell for mentoring him while working in Carter County. Adair now works to maintain his training as he works as an SRO and as a patrol officer.
While he enjoys working as an SRO, his favorite part of law enforcement is reporting back to the victim when a crime is solved or an attacker is in jail.
Adair explained once a crime is reported, the victim could feel the incident might go unsolved. Reporting back provides closure on the situation.
“It’s nice restoring some faith in the process, “ he said.
Keeping that faith in the process can be difficult. Adair pointed out that social media platforms give anyone a microphone, even if it is misinformation.
“The people that hate us will always be louder than the people that support us,” Adair said. “But, we have a lot of people that support us here.”
Recognizing the local support, he said, “There are good people that do exist.” To that end, he has lost track of the people that paid for his food in the drive-thru and other similar acts of kindness.
In what might reflect his time in the military, Adair’s uniform “presents the best possible image at all times.” He is a candid individual with clear goals. Like many who wear the badge, those goals are to fulfill his oath and do what he is sworn to do while not veering off his chosen path.