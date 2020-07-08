Heath Gregg is not the typical firefighter with his serious look, tattooed arms, earrings, and the dark sunglasses always on or flipped up on top of his head. But approach the 44-year-old volunteer and you will be greeted with a friendly “hello” in a deep baritone voice and a gentle handshake.
Gregg’s volunteer service started in 1999 at Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, where he stayed for eight years reaching the position of captain, followed by a lieutenant position with Darlington County Fire Department for four years when his employment took him out of state.
He later returned to Greene County and Camp Creek VFD for one year and eventually ended up at DeBusk Volunteer Fire Department, where he has served for the past four years as a captain and now assistant chief.
He refers to his interest in volunteering as cliché: he has always enjoyed helping people, protecting them and helping prevent their day from getting worse. The desire to help from early in life drove him to become a volunteer firefighter to help others today.
Although they were not first responders, Gregg remembers his parents would always pullover to help with accidents or a stranded motorist. He would always race up to the cars to find out what was happening or how he could help. It was a family activity then, just as it is now with the DeBusk department, which he is proud to call home and where he is thankful for all the members who volunteer.
When he is not at work or home you will find Gregg at the DeBusk station working on the trucks or equipment in addition to responding to fires, accidents or calls for “rehab,” which provides rehydration, food, and a place to rest for emergency responders working a fire, accident or search mission. In addition to the emergency work, he takes a special interest in special community requests such as parades, school events, and other standby activities.
Twenty-one years of service can provide a variety of experiences. In Gregg’s case, he is credited with “saves” on two different occasions. On one occasion he was able to get an elderly man out of a house fire. The other was a motor vehicle accident with the car on fire. Heath, with the help of others, was able to get a child out of the back seat and the mother out of the front seat before the fire took the vehicle.
There are also negative experiences, memories, and losses. “Some things you keep going over and over, what you could have done differently, if anything.” Those negative experiences provide the drive to work with the new and younger members. His goal is to use the training opportunities, so the other responders do not go through the same negative experiences as him.
The training is also an opportunity to carry on the lesson he received from his mentors John Bowman, JC Bishop, and Roy Shelton, men who taught him how to be a better firefighter and how to take care of the trucks and tools. Heath feels strongly about maintaining the traditions of the “brotherhood” of the fire service by passing that knowledge from his mentors down to new firefighters.
The training and the lessons learned are not just in the classroom or on the fireground, sometimes it is a one on one conversation in the truck bay talking about past experiences. Sometimes these conversations are “around the bush” because they are too painful to talk about directly. Others are more direct, painfully honest, vulnerable conversations that carry a heavy burden of past experiences or painful decisions. But once that first conversation happens the next is easier to have between and burden might be lighter if only by a feather, because it is also now a burden shared.
As Gregg pointed out, “being a firefighter makes you appreciate things a lot more, makes you a better person and first responder. But once you see the results of fires and accidents you see how fragile life is. He says it is important to “find someone to talk to and to make sure people know how you feel.”
As for the future, that makes Gregg smile broadly. He looks forward to seeing his wife Ashley continue her training within the department as well as his continued service. He plans to continue moving forward to get his ideas for the department into action for the betterment of their service and their community.