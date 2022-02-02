The helicopter is one of the quickest tools to overcome time and distance in the race to save every minute during the patient’s “golden hour.”
During the early years, helicopter air ambulances were mainly used in and around large populations areas, with aircraft operated by local governments or large hospital systems. Traffic and congestion were reasons for operations in those areas, while time and distance between Level 1 care centers are hurdles faced in rural communities such East Tennessee.
Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport provides that high-speed air rescue service for Greeneville and the tri-state community.
Since 2003, the helicopter and flight crews have operated out of Greeneville using the callsign “Highlands-2.” The company, formerly known as Wings Air Rescue, has four bases located in Elizabethton, Greeneville, Jenkins, Kentucky, and Marion, Virginia.
A crew of 3 consists of a pilot, flight paramedic, and flight nurse working together as a well-coordinated team to transport and treat patients throughout our region. While multiple crews work from the Greeneville base, Bob Keiffer, Allen Dale Davis, and Kim Berry were the flight crew on duty one sunny Saturday afternoon to share the details of their flight operations.
Keiffer is the crew helicopter air ambulance pilot and a former Army pilot. His resume includes the Huey and Huey Cobra before switching over to the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior. The pilot position combines the skills of a meteorologist, navigator, communicator, and aviator while safely transporting his passengers.
Davis is the flight paramedic and a former paramedic with Hancock County EMS. The paramedic, or medic for short, on the helicopter, is very similar to that on the ambulance. As a result, the medic often acts as the liaison during patient hand-off at an accident scene.
Berry is the flight nurse and a former medical center emergency room nurse. The flight nurse has a different background from the medic, which comes into play during inter-facility transfers from one hospital to another and reflects their previous in-hospital experience.
Helicopter-EMS services may have different crew combinations and sizes depending upon the type and size of aircraft, mission, and patient requirements. Davis explained that the combined medic-nurse flight crew is how Highlands is set up.
“Scene flights – that’s our world,” Davis said, pointing at himself, the paramedic. “ICU (intensive care unit) flights – that’s their world,” pointing to Berry, meaning the flight nurses’ specialty.
“Laws on drugs or procedures change state by state as well,” Berry said, explaining the diversity of flight crew addresses the administering requirements and advantages for medical procedures.
The thought of performing a medical procedure while wearing gear vests and flight helmets in a helicopter a couple of thousand feet in the air traveling over 100 mph sounds daunting. Berry explained that the team works with the ambulance crew to stabilize the patient before loading, but there is space to “work” the patient if needed.
For the Greeneville Bell 407GX helicopter, patient loading is through a large pull-away door on the helicopter’s left side. Upon loading, the patient’s feet are toward the helicopter’s nose, with the pilot sitting to the right side with a divider separating the two. The patient’s head is near the center of the passenger compartment lengthwise. The medic will generally sit at the patient’s head with the nurse sitting to the right of the medic. The medic and nurse positions can change depending on the patient’s requirements.
The passenger compartment has various monitors, oxygen hookups, suction lines, clips to hang intravenous fluid bags, and air-to-ground communications radios. Equipment and medication bags are positioned nearby but more commonly used items such as decompression needles and IV equipment are kept handy in the gear vests worn by the medic and nurse. Silk tape is attached to their flight suit legs — used as cloth notepaper for jotting down patient vitals and information while in flight.
The helicopter’s advantage comes into play once the patient is loaded and the crew is ready for takeoff. A flight from the practice field at Greeneville High School to the Medical Center in Johnson City at 125 mph is just 10 minutes. That same drive in an ambulance could be 30-40 minutes with lights and sirens. Depending on weather conditions, a flight to UT Medical Center in Knoxville is just over 40 minutes. It is not just the speed but the ability to travel in a straight line above the traffic, curves, and turns that give the helicopter a life-saving advantage.
Another difference between ground and air transport is how the two services dispatch — the ground services dispatch with the type of incident, location, and injury information. Not so for the helicopter crews.
“We get a call asking for a weather check,” Keiffer said, explaining their call to fly or not to fly is based on the weather, not the severity of the incident. Not getting the patient information until they are in the air prevents emotions from comprising decisions to fly or not to fly.
The crew has strict day and night visibility and ceiling minimums they must comply with and cannot fly in freezing fog or rain. While each crew has a PIC, Pilot-In-Command, they are a team of three — all three must agree to “go,” or the helicopter stays on the ground.
Getting a job at the peak of their profession is only the first step. The occupation requirement demands regular training to maintain certification in each specialty, whether medical or aviation. There are training overlaps as well; the medical crew has preflight responsibilities for the aircraft as much as the pilot does.
All of this requires a high degree of trust and teamwork when working in a cramped cabin making multiple flights over 12 and 24-hour shifts. The crews absolutely love their jobs, operate at a high level of professionalism, and yet have a family unity about them.
There was a bit more to learn about what makes the Highland crews such effective teams, but the radio came to life singing a few page tones.
“Highlands-2, we need a weather check.”