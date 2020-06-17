Ask first responders around Greene County about James Foshie and you will hear words like hard-working, driven, and mentor. At 37-years-old James is the Chief of Town of Mosheim Fire Department, a Lieutenant with the Greeneville Fire Department, and a successful co-owner of Firemen on Call.
The modest, ever grinning firefighter started his career like many others, with the recommendation of friends from school to join the Town of Mosheim Fire Department back in 2001. Since joining the Town of Mosheim Department James has been safety lieutenant, training lieutenant, training captain, assistant chief, and now chief.
Like his volunteer career, James started with the Greeneville Fire Department in 2005, as an auxiliary member after some friends reached out to him about the opportunity. He became full time in 2006, and has been a Lieutenant since 2016. He is also a member of the Origin and Cause Team for fire investigation whose members assist the Fire Marshall, David Weems.
If you ask James what role he likes best on a fire scene his ever-present grin gets bigger: “Aerial truck!” The position high up in the air on the end of the top ladder would be terrifying to most people but James loves it.
“I believe the best explanation I can give is that it provides another perspective, another dimension of the fireground that you don’t see that often.”
As reflected in his volunteer career positions, training and being a mentor is especially important to James. Training is a key aspect of the fire service; you must make time to do it regardless if it is full time or volunteer. He also feels you should take something away from each call, each an opportunity to pass along to fellow firefighters.
While James enjoys the excitement of the job, he enjoys helping others and serving the community he grew up in.
“Knowing someone needs help and having the ability to help someone who is having the worse day of their life” is what keeps him responding.
The responding, training and station management takes a lot of time but without it, the Town of Mosheim department would not be where they are now with membership growth, upgrades of equipment, acquisition of trucks, and an effective community fire prevention program. James was quick to point out this is all thanks to the members and the officers of the department and is reflected in their improved ISO rating of 3 obtained in 2018.
Being a firefighter taught him many things such as leadership, responsibility, teamwork, how important communications are, and the importance of having the extended fire family called the “brotherhood” in the fire service. These are lessons he also takes to the landscaping business, Firemen on Call, which he co-owns with fellow Greeneville firefighter Miles Kilday.
All the volunteering, working two jobs, and responding to calls would not be possible without the support of his wife Kimberly who has been with him the whole way. His mention of his daughter, Taylor, makes his grin flash again as he says, “she asks every day if we are going to stop by the fire hall.”