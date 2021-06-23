Janetha Gregory is a multitalented woman working in three different emergency response agencies.
The 31-year-old splits her time as a corrections officer with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and working part-time as a 911 emergency dispatcher at Greene County 911. She also volunteers as a rescue technician with the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad.
While law enforcement runs in her family history, Gregory’s drive to serve is much more personal. A tragedy involving the death of her best friend 14 years ago created the desire to enter law enforcement.
“I wanted to join the Sheriff’s Department to help prevent those situations from happening,” Gregory said, the pain of her friend’s death still vivid in her voice.
In pursuit of that goal, Gregory joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2010, working at the jail as a corrections officer. In addition to her regular duties, she is also a member of the jail Special Operations Response Team and a member of the department’s Honor Guard.
Acknowledging the stress of the job, Gregory explained, “Burnout is real; (The jail) is like a revolving door.
“But if I can change one person or help one person, then I have done my job. You have to keep the bigger picture in your head.”
Gregory’s second step into emergency response was in 2013, following her brother into the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad. Currently a rescue technician, Gregory previously served as one of the department’s officers in the secretary position.
If Gregory’s heart is in law enforcement, the Squad brings out her competitive spirit.
One of her fondest memories was participating in the 2018 state rescue competition. The simulation involved a car pushed up against a concrete Jersey barrier. Gregory’s job was to cut the driver’s side roof pillar to help remove the roof. She could not get the angle she needed, so she climbed on top of the Jersey barrier with the 40-pound hydraulic tool to make her cuts.
“(Rescue) is a man’s world; we have to shatter that glass,” Gregory said. “I take pride in holding my own!”
Holding her own is what she does off the competition grounds, repeating similar extrication efforts on accident scenes. Continuing her training, Gregory completed her Emergency Medical Responder certification. According to the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, this allows her to provide immediate lifesaving interventions while awaiting additional EMS resources to arrive.
Gregory’s most recent step into emergency response was in 2016, becoming a 911 emergency dispatcher at Greene County 911. While she enjoys the technical aspects of the job, such as the computers and the dispatching, she finds it harder to deal with the calls. She describes the job as one “not for the faint of heart.”
For example, when she takes a bad call or hears stressful radio traffic indicating a serious situation, she wants to go over to the squad building to jump in a truck to help. But that is not the job or even an option when working as a dispatcher.
There is also the stress of not knowing the end of the story. A dispatcher only knows what they hear over the phone or the radio and not the outcome of the incident or the patient’s results. A busy night can be like watching multiple cliffhangers with no final episodes.
Gregory credits fellow dispatcher and Squad Captain Bucky Ayers with helping her learn about the complexities of 911 and working in the Squad. The same goes for Sheriff Wesley Holt with working at the Sheriff’s Department.
“I watched them,” Gregory said. “Being around them, the way they carry themselves.”
Not knowing any strangers, Gregory also credits many of her friends in EMS and the various fire departments and rescue squads for the knowledge she gained and where she is today.
Working in three different agencies provides for different perspectives, responses, and types of stress. Gregory found a commonality with the three jobs — at the end of the day, to accept she did all she could do, regardless of the outcome. A hard lesson to learn early on, but easier having accepted it.
Each year, Gregory pays tribute to her friend, Katie. For the things that might have been and who they might have become. Her long-term goal is to gain one of the coveted patrol positions with the sheriff’s department, where she can make a difference on the front lines. It might be taking longer than she planned, but she is touching lives and making a difference along the way.