At 37-years-old, Joe Kendall is what you get when you cross a United States Marine with a modern-day firefighter.
Kendall’s father was a Marine. He associated his father’s traits and characteristics with the Marine Corps. Deciding he wanted that in his life, Kendall planned to enlist in the Marines for four years, get out and become a police officer.
What seemed like a logical plan to gain experience in the Corps and pursue a career in law enforcement took a dramatic change after the end of his 10-day boot camp leave.
“I was driving to get to Sacramento airport to fly down for School of Infantry (SOI) on 9/11,” Kendall said. “So, it kind of changed the perspective and the reasoning about you are going into the Marine Corps. It changed your perspective because I joined as a peacetime Marine and then transitioned to a wartime Marine.”
The events of 9/11 may have changed his perspective, but it did not change his desire to become an infantryman. Upon completion of SOI Kendall had obtained a Military Occupational Specialty of 0351, Infantry Assault Marine. While every Marine is a rifleman, Kendall’s specialty was as a Javelin crew member. The Javelin is a man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile.
Kendall was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, an infantry battalion based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. His battalion would take turns with other battalions training and then deploying on ships as a Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Mediterranean Sea.
During the Atlantic crossing of a 9-month Mediterranean cruise, former President George W. Bush declared war on Iraq. A short time later Kendall and his fellow Marines were flown into Mosul, in northern Iraq. Their mission was to secure an airbase until the invasion force from the south could reach them. This 30-day deployment was Kendall’s first exposure to combat.
His second combat deployment was nine months with a 4-month trip to Anbar Province in western Iraq. The location was the last stop of the silk road before entering Syria, an area that was subject to heavy combat. This is where they did their “door-to-door thing” suffering heavy casualties in the process.
Nearing the end of his 4-year commitment, Kendall had a decision to make. Accept a large reenlistment bonus or move on with his plan for his life. He had seen combat, and thanks to training cycles and deployment he had only been home about four months of his 4-year enlistment. It was time to move on with life. He left the Marines as a Sergeant and settled in Greene County.
Kendall’s change from law enforcement to firefighting was by coincidence. Ryan Holt told him the Greeneville Fire Department (GFD) was testing for open positions while he was taking the basic firefighter course at Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department. With his high scored high on the tests, combined with his points from his time with the Marines, he was offered a position with the city fire department.
Kendall has been with the GFD since 2007 and has been a Lieutenant for a little over two years. During that time, he attended a class to become certified in Fire Investigation and Inspection.
“I love fire dynamics,” Kendall grins.
The training taught him how to go into a room to read the source of the fire. For example, looking for hot spots or where accelerants were used to start the fire.
His desire to learn goes beyond Fire Investigation and into all subjects of firefighting. He wants to learn and share that knowledge with those in his department or during training events the department hosts for the county volunteer fire departments. The bottom line is if you cannot go to a class, he will go and bring the information back to share.
Even though Kendall has been a firefighter more than three times longer than he was a Marine, his Marine traits and characteristics remain strong. When he comes to work, he starts the day with a plan and makes sure the team works together toward a cohesive goal.
After making it to the right seat of the engine as a company officer, you will not find him backing off his response to the “tones,” which alert the firefighters to a call. Kendall is deliberate in his actions. Protective turnout gear is put on before getting on the truck, not at the scene.
Kendall is not a legacy fireman. That is to say, he is not following a family tradition into the fire service.
“I fell into the fire department and I’m blessed I got it,” he said. “Once I got in, I can’t think of a better job.”