Katie Dodson is a 37-year-old female firefighter, role model, and a bit of a rebel.
Although she did not think about the fire service as a kid, she gained interest as she got older. Seeing rescues close to home and having some friends in various volunteer departments made her like it more.
She decided to step up to the plate by joining the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department in 2007, serving there until 2009. She moved on to Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department from 2009 through 2013 and again in 2017, where she remains a member today. Membership with the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department filled the break she had at Tusculum.
Once she started, Dodson says, “firefighting grabbed her and didn’t let go.”
Her drive is helping people, being there when they need it. You will find Dodson filling multiple roles such as exterior firefighter on the fire grounds or helping with command as she did with the Profile fire that happened in January of this year.
“The Profile fire was a big deal. I helped with accountability, but never on one that big,” Dodson said. “Most of the time on a call you wear 50 hats, command is a lot of work. There is a lot of responsibility that comes with that.”
Fighting fires is not the only difficult part, there is the frustration with being at work and not being able to leave and help. Worse is the criticism, “why weren’t you here 5 minutes ago?” Many of the public forget volunteer departments are operated by volunteers responding from work or home, not staffed around the clock like paid departments.
When she is on the scene, Dodson gives 100% and always has the backs of those around her. Tusculum Chief Marty Shelton says, “she is around when she can be, is knowledgeable of the main structure of the department, and (I) would like to have more volunteers like her.”
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, only about 4% of firefighters are women. This is where Dodson, the role model, comes in. She agreed to do this interview so young girls like her niece and her friend’s daughter know it can be done.
“Don’t let anyone tell you, you can’t do it,” Dodson said. “You just have to find a way to do it. You just have to give it 100%.”
There are things she learned along the way such as wearing gear properly. A burn taught that lesson. Going back to the role model subject, Dodson states as a firefighter people are always watching. “If they know you are a member of a fire department, they watch what you do so you should hold yourself to a higher standard.”
Dodson, with her Jeep, and dry sense of humor, can be a bit of a rebel. As Shelton would say, she “can be feisty when needed.” Either way, when Dodson arrives on the scene you know you have a firefighter that has your back, will give her all and will liven up the situation with the one-liner at the right time.