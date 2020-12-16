Keifer Helle enjoys spending time observing David Crockett Birthplace State Park where he serves as the youngest Park Manager in Tennessee. A 29-year-old “millennial,” he brings energy and enthusiasm, as well as leadership skills and a professional presence, earned through hard work as he rose through the ranks of the State Park Service to his position.
Helle’s path to David Crockett did not take him in a straight line. After graduation from Greeneville High School Helle advanced to ETSU to study Architecture only to find one of the requirements for the course was freehand drawing – an essential skill he discovered he lacked.
Changing directions, Helle moved to sports and recreation management with a concentration in park management and the opportunity to apply for a ranger position upon graduation. Finding the ranger opportunity “unique and nostalgic,” he followed that path through college along with summer internship positions at David Crocket and Warrior’s Path State Parks.
In 2014 Helle was hired full time as a Park Ranger with Standing Stone State Park, moving to Roan Mountain State Park in 2015. He was hired into the Park Manager position at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in 2019.
Park Rangers face a variety of challenges requiring cross-functional skills. For example, they might assist with property management in the morning and respond to a report of a missing camper in the evening. As a result, they are qualified in both law enforcement and wildland firefighting. To top it off, they have basic medical skills with emergency medical responder certification.
In addition to their other safety and enforcement duties, rangers also have responsibilities that include resource management and educational programs. These responsibilities can create a heavy workload and can affect a ranger like other first responders, making stress and work-life balance difficult.
Helle tries to maintain this balance with deliberate effort.
“Responders put 150% into their jobs,” Helle said. “You have to find 150% to put into yourself as well.”
Helle brings an attitude of selflessness and humility to his position. His philosophy is, “do what I can today to make tomorrow better.”
This philosophy is very apparent with his current position at the Crockett Birthplace, where learning the local history to better communicate the Crockett story has become an unintentional side hobby.
Budgeting today to maintain and enhance the 105-acre facility and programming for what he refers to as the “small park with a big story,” is now a large part of his job. Helle is constantly looking at the current state of the park with consideration of the future.
“I feel successful when my team is successful,” Helle is quick to point out.
This was no more important than this year with COVID-19. People are looking for opportunities for social distance, and the campgrounds were one way to do that, with sites throughout the state at record levels of occupancy.
Helle also credits his success to learning from fellow rangers and park managers throughout the 56 parks in the state park agency. When asked about mentors, Helle points out, “I listened to their stories, but they never knew they were mentors.”
Helle is immensely proud to be in a position that is public focused and to represent the Tennessee State Parks and tell the Crockett story.
Consistent with his philosophy, Helle’s plan for the future is “to be 15 steps ahead for this park.” David Crockett’s 250th birthday will be in 15 years on August 17, 2036, and Helle wants the park to be ready for it.