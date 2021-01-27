Imagine a profession where every phone call you answer could be a life-or-death situation. Kelley Dabbs has been answering calls like that since 1993.
Dabbs’ career as a 911 Dispatcher started at the same time Greene County went “live” with the 911 service in 1993. As one of the original employees, she was one of eight dispatchers who were trained first responders.
To get set up, the emergency call center had to call homes to establish home and business addresses which were stored on the center’s single computer system. “Back then, all call records were stored on paper logs, details handwritten while on the phone with the caller,” Dabbs said.
The call center now is a multi-station “mission control” with each dispatcher working at a desk with six computer monitors, three keyboards, three trackballs, a desk phone, a radio microphone, and a dispatcher headset. Greene County’s 911 call center has four of these stations forming a square, with each dispatcher facing one of the corners of the square. A fifth station is located at the end of the room for higher call traffic situations.
The multiple monitors display the caller information, computer maps, radio controls, and the information in the 911 computer-assisted dispatch system. Watching the dispatchers work with all of this equipment on a busy day is like watching an air traffic controller manage multiple airplanes while playing the piano at the same time. It can be a highly stressful environment when several incidents are happening at the same time.
Until a year ago, the dispatchers were responsible for three agencies — fire, rescue, and EMS. Now operating as a “Central Dispatch,” the dispatchers also handle police and sheriff department calls as well. To put this into perspective, four dispatchers are answering phones and dispatching calls for four fire stations, six medical units, multiple patrol deputies, multiple police officers, one rescue squad, fourteen volunteer fire departments, and one emergency management office.
Even though the work is divided between the dispatchers, one dispatcher can get consumed with a large incident such as a fire. The dispatcher will “page” the fire departments depending upon the location, size, and type of the fire. They also dispatch law enforcement for traffic control, EMS for medical support, and various other departments and agencies as needed all from protocols the dispatchers have memorized. “We don’t have time to look up what to do in a file cabinet,” Dabbs pointed out.
While all this is going on the dispatcher is logging trucks arriving on the scene into the computer and assisting the incident commander with requests for additional resources or support. They also call back to the incident commander for Personnel Accountability Reports, also known as “PAR” calls, to account for all the personnel on the scene.
And then there are the medical calls, like the time Dabbs took the call for a young, unresponsive female. On that day, Dabbs answered the phone to find it was about her niece, who had gone unresponsive with a high fever. She is proud she kept herself calm and composed during the call, talking them through the steps necessary while getting help to her niece.
The years of experience, as a dispatcher, prepared the Greeneville native for her current position as a Certified Training Instructor. In addition to that position, she is also involved with employee human resources, scheduling, IT, 911 reports and call counts, along with policy and equipment training and protocols. She is an Emergency Medical Dispatch Instructor, a 911 Officer Instructor, and she occasionally fits in time with her original position, a 911 dispatcher.
A dispatcher has many of the same issues their fellow first responders have, but Dabbs likes to deal with that by going home to her family knowing she did her job to the best of her ability. The time going home rotated through the years as the dispatchers work 8-hour shifts that rotate every twenty-eight days.
Those second and third shifts were difficult when her kids needed help with homework or attending sporting events. Dabbs was thankful for coworkers such as Dewey Cox, who did not mind working the second shift and was happy to switch with her so she could be home with her kids.
There was also Kenneth “Red” Barham, who retired from the Greeneville Police Department and worked with Dabbs at 911. “Red taught me how to not take calls personally,” Dabbs said.
Remembering those who helped her along the way, Dabbs is also there for others like coming in to relieve a dispatcher after an especially difficult call. She also volunteers in various ways, such as when she helped manage the donation “store” for Emergency Management when Hurricane Katrina evacuees stayed at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center. She also helped with paperwork for the Red Cross and has assisted the Rescue Squad on several occasions with fundraising events.
Dabbs is an individual who strives to do the best she can in a very overwhelming profession. “Lives and property can be at risk,” Dabbs said, sounding heartfelt. “You can’t mess up; you have to know what you are doing.”
A 911 dispatcher is often overlooked in emergency services since the dispatcher might not ride the truck, charge a line, work an extrication, or directly apply the medical aid. But they are the first in the chain of events. From taking the call to listening to the pleas for help, and staying on the line until the help gets there.
Fortunately, Dabbs can teach incoming dispatchers based on her experience from paper logs through computer systems that tie multiple radios into one system. Not looking for the recognition, Dabbs said, “it’s not about me; it’s about the team.”