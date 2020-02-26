At 56 years of age, Kevin “Bucky” Ayers has dedicated over half his life volunteering as an emergency responder in both the fire and rescue services. His first exposure to the fire service was as a 13-year-old boy witnessing a house fire next door to his home. Seeing the response of the firefighters inspired him to join the Saint James Volunteer Fire Department in 1984, where he went on to become a lieutenant, captain and eventually chief for 11 years.
While serving with Saint James, Bucky gained exposure to the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad which he joined in 1999. Over the years he served in the first and second lieutenant positions as well as multiple years in his current position of captain. In addition to his responsibilities with the Greeneville squad, Bucky served as Tennessee Association of Rescue Squad’s Region 1 vice president, TARS vice president and finally president, which he considers the highlight of his volunteer career.
Having a background in farming, working long hours and a desire to continue learning was a perfect fit for his volunteer career. Much like farming, the job is not over until the fire is out or the rescue or recovery is complete.
Volunteering in emergency services can be stressful. As Bucky points out, “There are memories you do not want to remember.” But serving also provides the opportunity to make positive contributions and brings benefits such as the people you meet, friends made over the years and learning experiences provided in the fire and rescue services.
Having spent 35 years as a first responder, Bucky missed multiple Christmases, birthday parties and grandkids’ school functions, all in the service of others. But when asked, he said he wouldn’t change a thing. He’s given his all from day one in order to help victims or provide families with closure. The years spent training and responding created his reputation as a firefighter and squad member who is there when the pager sounds.