Matthew Solomon is a 40-year-old, unassuming and kindly man who serves in the communities where he was born and raised.
Solomon’s pursuit of a public service career started by studying law enforcement with the goal of joining the FBI. That path changed when a friend invited him to visit the Midway Volunteer Fire Department. That first visit was all it took; he fell in love with firefighting and changed his career direction.
Solomon has been with the Midway department since 2000, serving as lieutenant, captain, and assistant chief during that time. He is also a member of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.
His path to becoming a firefighter with the Greeneville Fire Department started as an auxiliary member in 2004. An opportunity to test for a full-time position came in 2006, which he passed, and he has been with them ever since.
As a member of the Greeneville Fire Department, Solomon is a certified Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, a member of the Station and Training committees, and served as a lieutenant for the last six years.
While working his way through the ranks, Solomon picked up bits and pieces from everyone along the way, molding himself into the firefighter he is today. Now Solomon enjoys taking on the role of mentor for many new members coming into the department. To help ease the new members coming into the job, Solomon created a new hire manual used on all three shifts.
“Being a mentor for the new guys, you can’t describe how gratifying it is to teach the younger guys,” Solomon explained.
Solomon continues to volunteer with his original department for what he refers to as “the love of the job.”
“There is nothing like it; it is meaningful whether it is paid or not,” Solomon said, explaining firefighting is a way of life. “Once you are in it, it’s part of you!”
While getting into a full-time department is very competitive, volunteer departments are always on the lookout for new volunteers. Solomon described struggles a volunteer department can have of getting new volunteer members stating there is less a desire for the volunteer fire service than there once was.
“We, as a fire service, need to educate people there is a role for anyone that wants to volunteer,” said Solomon.
Despite the challenges and a few more aches after more than 20 years of firefighting, Solomon is always willing to help. The many years of service have given him an appreciation of how fragile life is and how quickly everything can change. This knowledge drives him to help people and make a difference on what could be their worst day.
An Albert Einstein quote Solomon is fond of reflects his desire to serve, “only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.” He feels the quote can be used as a guiding principle in many of life’s situations, whether taking care of your own family or being blessed enough to be a first responder.
For Solomon, this means taking care of his wife, Tonia, and daughters Hailey and Morgan while answering the call for help, whether as a paid or volunteer first responder.