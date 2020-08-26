Michael Lutz is one of those responders you like to have on scene. He is a quiet 27-year-old Advanced-EMT and a firefighter with a calm demeanor and experience beyond his years of service.
As with many in emergency service, it is a family tradition. His father, Paul, was a firefighter, an EMT, and a former Captain of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. Becoming a first responder was a natural path for Lutz, having grown up in this environment, and his father mentoring him along the way.
Lutz’s service started as a junior firefighter with Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department and continued as an EMT with Hawkins County EMS starting in 2015 and moving over to Greene County EMS in 2019. He moved back into the fire service in 2016 with the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department where he has served as the Assistant Equipment Captain and then Equipment Captain since 2019.
Now an Advanced-EMT, he is continuing his service as a firefighter with the Greeneville Fire Department. This next step in his career with the city started in July of 2020.
Lutz’s calm demeanor not only provides reassurance to his patients but also brings calmness to those around him when working on scene. Part of that calmness is natural; part is from continuous training.
Training is a constant for Lutz, who credits his Chief, Harold Williamson, for helping him a lot in the fire service. But he is also quick to point out there are many great instructors here in Greene county for fire and rescue.
When talking about his training, he points out there is always more to learn, saying, “If you feel you know it all, you need to stop and look at the big picture because things change every day.”
Joining the Greeneville Fire Department is a newly realized dream that will provide new training opportunities. He will then be able to pass that knowledge along to his volunteer department along with new members to get them going in the right direction.
His drive to serve is more than the action that comes in emergency services, it is also about the community. Lutz points to participating in the April birthday parade for Cole Broyles as a fond memory.
“Seeing the smile of a kid, knowing you made their day” makes the effort worthwhile, he says.
Those smiles also come from his own family with his wife Jessica and daughter Riley who are his biggest supporters and encourage him to follow his dreams. While he might be nervous if his daughter followed his footsteps to become a firefighter, he does like it when she asks if they are going to the firehall or to see the firetrucks on his day off.
The life of a first responder cannot be all about training and calls. His favorite part is the fire service brotherhood, the family that forms inside the department and extends throughout the firefighter community.
“Everyone is family, you have people that are there for you and will watch your back,” he explains.
That brotherhood is not just about the members but their families as well. It gives Lutz comfort that his daughter knows who to turn to if she ever needs help.