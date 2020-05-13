Some people are called to be a firefighter, a teacher, or even a volunteer. Ryan Holt is all three wrapped into one. At 47-years-old Holt seems to be a perpetual motion machine between time with his family, working as a firefighter with Greeneville Fire Department, as Chief of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department and in multiple instructor positions throughout the state.
He hung out with his parents at the Caney Branch department back when it was a two-bay building with a wood stove for heat. It was not until he turned 18 that he showed interest in firefighting. He joined the department to get training to become a firefighter and started a 29-year career.
As a volunteer, he worked his way up to lieutenant for two years, assistant chief for two years, and became chief in 1997, which is also the year he was hired into the Greeneville Fire Department. Continuing his training, he obtained his A-EMT rating and became a lieutenant with Greeneville Fire Department 1-1/2 years ago moving him to the coveted “shotgun” position on the fire engine.
To say Holt is a people person is an understatement. He is a man with a constant smile, a quick handshake, and a willingness to help anyone in need. He wants to be there when a firefighter is called to help others, which is often during their worst day, to help recover what they worked so hard for.
That desire to help pushed him to become an instructor for the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy and the Volunteer Fire Insurance Services. He also became a Task Force Strike Team Leader and serves as the state mutual aid fire representative for Greene County.
When not teaching, Holt is working to improve his Caney Branch department by obtaining grants and funding for equipment and upgrades and overseeing the building of their current station. He was also instrumental in Caney Branch having the first medical response program for Greene County, a service critically needed with a community so far from town.
In support of the Greene County Fire Association, which he served as President of for eight years, he helped get the grant for the fire safety trailer and the Sparky costume. Both of are used for teaching fire safety to the kids in our communities.
Holt would not be able to do all the work he does without the support of his family. His wife of 22 years, Malinda, and two children, Susanna and Simon, can be found at many Caney Branch activities. They also provide stability after calls and the support for the countless hours away from home, responding to pages or teaching many classes each year.
He is also very thankful for the department membership, saying that they are there for him, so he always wants to be there for them. This is especially important in a time when volunteerism is low. The commitment needed for firefighting is high. It is hard for people to take the time away from family and harder yet to get groups of people to come together for training.
The Caney Branch station operates with the added responsibility of medical calls, which do not always have a good outcome. That is when a strong station family is critical, coming together to talk and work through it together. A recurring theme when talking with Holt is teamwork.
Holt did not get to where he is today by waiting for an opportunity. He is clearly a person who is driven to make things happen. He suggests to “set your goals high and strive for them” and to “strive to do better tomorrow than you did today.” While being an instructor he wants to help others overcome weakness. He is also humble to remember to always be open to learn from others as well.