Not all Hometown Heroes serve within the community in which they live. One such hero is forty-five-year-old Shane Malone, who lives in Chuckey, but is a Lieutenant at Johnson City Fire Department’s Station 1.
Before working his way up to Lieutenant with Johnson City, Malone started in 1998 as a volunteer with the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department. Malone credits Alen Corely, former Tusculum Chief, with taking him under his wing and helping him set his foundation in firefighting.
Malone served as a volunteer with Tusculum and the Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Departments. During that time, he was exposed to traumatic house fires and motor vehicle accidents that increased his desire for higher levels of training. It was also at this time he decided he wanted to make this a full-time career.
With no openings in Greeneville, Malone applied to Johnson City Fire Department. At that time, Johnson City was transitioning away from the Public Safety Officer to the traditional fire department structure; Malone was in one of the first classes hired after Johnson City switched to a traditional fire department.
During his sixteen years in the department, Malone spent twelve as a firefighter, three as a driver, and just over 1 in his current position of Lieutenant. That time provided opportunities to satisfy his desire for training, earning his certification for Advance-EMT, Hazmat Technician, Rescue Diver, Swiftwater Rescue and Urban Search and Rescue. The Urban search and rescue is a specialized rescue used to locate, stabilize and extricate victims trapped in a structural collapse in urban areas.
“That’s the thing about the fire service,” Malone said reflecting on the variety of instruction firefighters go through. “We have to be the Jack of all trades and the master of some.”
Malone credits mentors such as Greeneville Fire Department Lieutenant Ryan Holt and Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Jaynes for his passion for training.
“We can never have enough training,” Malone said. “If you think you have had enough training, you need to go home.”
As much as Malone loves his job, a job his wife Pam says he dearly loves, it is not a job without burdens. He can verbally and mentally paint a picture of every bad call he has been on in vivid detail.
Malone explained traumatic incidents first responders see and deal with are part of their job. The traumas are part of the day-to-day work that drives his desire to train – but the visuals, smells, and memories all remain behind. He feels he copes well by “building a wall,” keeping the memories compartmentalized and moving on.
He credits his family for the compassion they give to him after difficult calls, almost as if to replenish a part of himself that he gives to the fire or medical call victims.
“I don’t know, somehow it just all seems to balance out,” Malone said, looking at his upturned hands as if the left hand represents a victim and the right is his family with himself in the middle of a balance scale.
Malone’s love of the fire service extends to his activities outside of the station. He is a member of the department’s Honor Guard, which presents the colors at military veterans and firefighter funerals.
“It is an honor to get to hand out the challenge coin, thanking the family for the firefighter’s service,” Malone said.
Malone’s other work outside the station was the recent restoration of the department’s 1928 Seagrave ladder truck. The refurbishment was a massive team effort of members of the fire department, city garage, and businesses in and around Johnson City, of which Malone was an integral part. The truck, nearly identical to the new condition, is now stored at Station 1.
Malone’s service as a firefighter and his work on the Seagrave restoration team did not go unnoticed. He was recently selected as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2108 and Tennessee VFW firefighter of the year. The American Legion local, state, and Southern Region choose him for the firefighter of the year award as well.
Hanging out at Station 1, even just for a few hours, it is easy to pick up on how much Malone loves his job. The Seagrave truck, the Honor Guard, the training, the calls, and his crew – each are a piece that makes his job whole.