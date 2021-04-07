Shane McGee is the quiet, professional, volunteer first responder.
Being a volunteer was not something he had considered until his coworker told him about being up all night fighting a fire. McGee learned his coworker was a volunteer firefighter; this was a surprise as he was not aware of volunteer fire departments.
“I saw the trucks going up and down the roads, but I wasn’t aware they were all volunteers,” McGee explained.
Six years later, the 39-year-old McGee is a firefighter with Midway Volunteer Fire Department. He is also a member of the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad.
Being a volunteer in two departments and two services brings unique opportunities. In his firefighter’s role, the calls are 90% fire, and he is in direct service to his local community. His work with the Squad serves the whole county and has a larger variety of response roles such as motor vehicle accidents, search and rescue, and water operations.
McGee held the position of 2nd Lieutenant with Midway and is currently the 2nd Lieutenant with the Rescue Squad. The Squad 2nd Lieutenant position is over maintenance which means maintaining the buildings, vehicles, and equipment. This volunteer position has enough work to be a full-time job on top of pulling the duty schedule assigned to every member.
McGee does not complain about the amount of work and freely gives his time for duties, training, and responding to calls. Before becoming 2nd Lieutenant with the Squad, McGee would often help wire trucks or trailers and help with building projects. He also obtains advanced training with the Squad by attending Rescue College classes through the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.
The training and maintenance are all in support and preparation of the emergency response. While on calls, McGee is in the middle of the action carrying tools, working the scene, helping the patient, doing the heavy lifting, and prepping the trucks for the next call. McGee does all this without raising his voice and lightens tense situations with small jokes and his ever-present giggle.
McGee credits Squad Captain Kevin “Bucky” Ayers and Tusculum VFD Chief Marty Shelton for a lot of what he has learned in his volunteer career, especially in extrication. Paul Frutiger, however, is who he quickly named as his mentor and has been with him since the beginning, teaching him about firefighting and talking him into becoming a Squad member.
“Paul is like a second father to me,” McGee said.
While McGee wishes he had started volunteering earlier, he does all he can with his available time, knowing there are not enough volunteers to go around.
“There are times we will only have three or four people,” McGee explained, referring to the number of responders at a fire or a motor vehicle accident.
“People say that it takes too much time; it only takes as much time as you are willing to give,” McGee said, going on to explain that many departments reflect the workspace. Those who take on the extra roles at the volunteer departments also move up the ladder at work.
While McGee is quick to respond to a call, he acknowledges the impact on his family.
“They know someone is in need, so they give up their time with me so I can give my time to the person in need.”
The strong family support is what will keep McGee responding well into the future.