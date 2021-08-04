Sherry Britton is Greeneville Fire Department’s first female firefighter.
Britton’s path into the fire service was not a direct one. The Rogersville native grew up on a family farm where she was the youngest of eight kids. Working on the farm raising cows, pigs, tobacco, and many gardens, she credits her mom and dad with her work ethic and an appreciation for what she had growing up.
Britton’s career started as a headstart teacher for 6-1/2 years before moving over to the Walmart distribution center as a Safety and DOT clerk. The safety work involved scheduling driver safety training and maintaining the driver records.
During her time working at the distribution center, Britton met two city firefighters, Jimmy Lynn Shipley and Tim Thomas. The two talked Britton into taking “the (fire) test,” which was something entirely different for Britton, who had never stepped foot in a firehall before.
“I passed,” Britton said, further explaining that she was the first female to take and pass the Greeneville test.
A few years went by because department job openings were less frequent back then. Britton was offered the job and became the department’s first and only female firefighter when an open position was available.
Britton now works out of Station 4 on Mt. Bethel, Road rotating truck positions each month with her partner Dustin Barr. One month she drives the truck and is the pump operator, the next, she is in the firefighter position.
What is now routine was anything but, when she reported to her first station assignment. Just as when taking the entry tests and rookie school, she overcame her fear of the unknown and took it day by day.
“I didn’t die today; that was a good day,” Britton would tell herself. Gaining confidence, Britton earned her Firefighter II and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician certifications.
Britton continued to earn certifications in both Officer 1 and (NFPA) 1403 Live Burn Instructor, reflecting her teaching roots.
“I like to take things I am interested in with the training and safety background,” Britton said. “I don’t take classes just to get a certificate.”
Had Britton to do it all over again, she might have started the firefighter career earlier, but she is proud of making it to where it is today. She credits Jimmy Lynn Shipley and Jonathon Gray at her station and the Greeneville department as a whole for helping her along the way.
“If there is a lady or a young woman out there that wants to get in here, she can do it,” Britton said.
Britton joked that she did not know if she was the first woman who put her mind to it to get into the department or if she just was lucky.
“If there is anyone out there, come on,” Britton said encouragingly. “I need a sister!”
In the end, there is nothing Britton would change with her path. Falling back to her farm roots, she said, “Wishing don’t get you nowhere. Hard work gets you where you are going.”
She credits God with providing her direction, saying, “God gets you where you need to go.”