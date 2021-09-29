Wesley Miller is a newly-minted paramedic serving a community he loves.
The 40-year-old native of Selma, Alabama, learned to serve his community from an early age as a Boy Scout. His dad signed him up when he was old enough; everywhere they moved, Scouting was always there. As an adult, Miller worked for the Boy Scouts before pursuing a full-time career in emergency medical services.
Miller’s first step into emergency services was with Washington County Rescue Services while working on his master’s degree at ETSU, studying outdoor recreation. His initial interest in emergency services was search and rescue. For Miller, it was a perfect match.
As Miller gained experience, he expanded his volunteer service by becoming a volunteer firefighter and a rescue technician. Miller was a member of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and is now the training officer for the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department. He is also a lifetime member of the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad, having served over 12 years with the department.
As an individual seeking unique experiences, Miller served as a US Forest Service Wildfire EMT. And ever the Scout, he has worked with the Mount Hope Fire Department at the annual Boy Scouts of America Summit in West Virginia.
Being an outdoorsman, Miller earned his technician-level certification in swiftwater rescue and rope rescue. He passes these skills to local emergency departments and travels throughout the tri-state area, teaching various rope rescue and wilderness and remote first aid courses.
Although Miller had several years of experience in emergency services, medical was not where he expected to be.
“I never thought I would go into EMS,” Miller said, sitting at the small kitchen table at Greene County EMS Station 6. “And, now I am a paramedic.”
Miller worked as an EMT, EMT-IV, and then an AMET part-time for multiple departments before going full-time with Greene County EMS. A few years ago, he decided to take the next step applying for and then completing his certification for paramedic at Walters State making the Dean’s list twice while doing so.
Although he never knows what calls he and his partner will get dispatched to, Miller prefers “low-volume-high-impact calls.”
“The improvision, adapt and overcome situations are what I like,” Miller said, describing the more complicated calls he prefers to run.
As Miller moved toward becoming a paramedic, he also became more focused on where he was putting his time and skills. He is looking at more of the technical side of rescue as he goes forward, being more selective of where he puts his time, making those efforts more impactful.
Miller reflected on getting to where he is and the impact of mentors along the way.
Miller said, “I’ve picked up pieces of people – not the whole person, because then you would just be them.”
Among them Miller counts Don Wheeley with Washington Co. EMS for his medical and technical skillset and Rescue Squad Captain Bucky Ayers for his perseverance and continually improving the agency over many years. He credited Tusculum VFD Chief Marty Shelton for his passion for what he does and his attention to detail.
At the end of the day, he would not be able to do all that he does without the support system of his wife, son, father, and stepmother. Miller credits his wife for being his support system after difficult calls.
“She gets it’s,” Miller said, explaining his wife, Krista, comes from a family with a background in EMS and law enforcement. “She appreciates what I do, and she gets it when it’s a difficult call.”
If it is not a fire, it is a rescue, or it might be a swiftwater emergency or a medical situation. Miller’s career in emergency service has been as wide as it has been high. One day he is repelling from a tower; the next, he is scuba diving in a lake. He can be all over the place depending on what the call or the class might be.
Regardless of what he is doing, one word describes Wesley Miller: passion.
“Whatever it is, have passion for what you do and don’t lose it,” Miller said. “Have a passion for whatever your mission is.”