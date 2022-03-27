Hotel California: A Salute to The Eagles returns to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. with a showcase of The Eagles mega-hits such as "Take it Easy," “Heartache Tonight," and "Hotel California" as well as newer releases "Get Over It" and "Love will Keep Us Alive.”
Hotel California: A Salute to The Eagles was founded with the intent of filling the void left by the demise of The Eagles in 1982. By blending their extraordinary vocal and musical talents, Hotel California faithfully and accurately reproduces the sound of The Eagles studio recordings while recreating a classic sound which undeniably transcends the boundaries of Rock, R&B and Country while delivering a modern, action packed performance that brings this timeless music to the stage.
This band, comprised of five respected, multi-talented top music industry professionals, presents a dynamic exciting show saluting the music of The Eagles, a supergroup whose music has proven to have a staying power that few bands lay claim to. Finally, audiences can once again experience the energy and magic of this timeless music.
This highly acclaimed presentation has a great reputation and excellent references. Hotel California has become one of the most sought after acts in the world, with name recognition and true marquis value paralleling today's modern recording artists.
The group performs 150-200 high profile events every year, including special corporate functions, charity benefits, fundraisers, outdoor concerts, festivals, and fairs, playing main stages receiving top billing as a national act, as well as opening for some of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry.
Take a trip down a dark desert highway, feel the cool wind in your hair and experience the Grammy Award winning sounds that defined a generation at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $25 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.