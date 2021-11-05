Did you know the avocado pit is actually the seed of the avocado tree? Instead of throwing away the avocado pit in step 2, use it to grow a new plant! Here’s how to do it.
1. Hold avocado pit with wider, flatter side facing down and pointier end facing up. Gently stick three toothpicks into the avocado pit, evenly spaced around center of the pit and angled slightly upwards. It’s OK to ask an adult for help.
2. Fill a small glass or jar with water. Place the pit into the mouth of the glass or jar with the toothpicks holding up the pit so that the bottom 1/2 inch of the pit is under water.
3. Refill the water as needed so that the bottom 1/2 inch of the pit is always under water.
4. You should see roots and a stem sprout out of the pit in about six weeks.
5. When the roots and stem are several inches long, follow the directions here to plant your avocado tree in the soil and watch it slowly grow bigger and bigger.