National Ice Cream Day is July 17, as if we really need one special day to enjoy this cold, refreshing summer treat. I have never found a day that I didn’t enjoy a bowl of ice cream. What ever brand you like whether it is Pet, Mayfield, Blue Bunny, Breyers, etc., you will have to agree that we are dedicated to a specific brand. What is your brand and favorite flavor? Mine is Mayfield and the flavor is their Southern Butter Pecan. Although I will have to admit, I do love a good bowl of vanilla bean ice cream topped with Carmel topping and English walnuts.
Of course if you have the time and the equipment, home churned will always bring back memories of our childhood. I remember every summer when my dad’s family got together at their parents’ home. My uncle, Paul Dixon, would bring a hand-cranked ice cream churn. I think hand-cranked churned ice cream is the best. I have owned electric ice makers, while they do make the process effortless, the ice cream is not the same.
While looking for recipes, I came across some no-churn ice cream recipes. I have never tried this process. But, may have to give it a try.
Below are a few recipes I found for both churned and no-churn ice cream. I even found some no-dairy recipes. So, let’s get churning, or no-churning as the case may be.
GOOD AND EASY ICE CREAM
From Barefeet In The Kitchen Website
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 Minutes
Servings: 6 (about 1.5 quarts)
Ingredients
1¾ cups heavy cream
1¼ cup whole milk
¾ cup sugar
1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 tablespoon vanilla extract or 1 vanilla bean split in half lengthwise
Optional: 2 cups of add-ins – soft brownies, cookies, and blondies work great
Instructions
Pour 1 cup of the cream into a saucepan and add the sugar, salt. Scrape the seeds of the vanilla bean into the pot and then add the vanilla pod to the pot. Warm the mixture over medium heat, just until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and add the remaining cream, milk, and vanilla extract (if using extract). Stir to combine and chill in the refrigerator.
When ready to churn, remove the vanilla pod, whisk mixture again and pour into ice cream maker. Churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer the finished ice cream to an airtight container and place in the freezer until ready to serve. Enjoy!
Notes
Feel free to skip the simmer step and simply whisk everything together, then pour directly into the ice cream maker. The ice cream is absolutely delicious this way, as well as when simmered and chilled first.
NO-CHURN STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM
From the Food Network Kitchen
Skill Level – Easy
Total Time – 5 hours 25 minutes
Yield: 16 Servings (8 cups total)
Ingredients
1 pound of frozen strawberries, thawed at room temperature for 10 minutes
One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
2 cups heavy cream, cold
Mix-in Options:
Pretzel: 1 ½ cups yogurt-covered pretzel
Donut: 3 jelly donuts, cut into small pieces
Balsamic: 2 tablespoons reduced balsamic vinegar (simmer ½ cup vinegar until reduced to 2 tablespoons; let cool
Special equipment:
A 9-by-5-by-3-inch metal loaf pan, chilled
For the ice cream: Pulse the strawberries in a food processor until you achieve pea-size chunks. Add the condensed milk, vanilla and salt. Pulse to combine; remove to a medium bowl and set aside.
Whip the cream with a mixer on medium-high speed until firm peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold about 1 cup of the whipped cream into the strawberry mixture with a rubber spatula until combined, then fold the lightened mixture into the whipped cream until well blended. Pour into a chilled 9-by-5-by-3-inch metal loaf pan, and freeze, covered, until thick and creamy, like soft-serve, about 2 hours. Swirl in any desired mix-ins with a spoon. Continue to freeze, covered, until solid and scoopable, about 3 hours more.
For those who can’t have dairy, I found this recipe.
DAIRY FREE CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM
From Barefeet In The Kitchen
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Chill Time: 4 hours
Servings: 6
Ingredients
2 ½ cups unsweetened oat milk
2/3 cups sugar
2/3 cup cocoa powder
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup dairy-free chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
In a large saucepan, combine the oat milk, sugar, cocoa powder, and salt in a saucepan. Whisk to combine and then heat over medium heat, stirring continually, until it comes together and begins to steam and simmer. If you wish, you may increase the heat, but continue stirring non-stop. Do not step away at this point.
Stir in the chocolate chips and vanilla. Continue stirring or whisking, until the chocolate is fully incorporated into the mixture. Remove from the heat, cool, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight until completely cold.
Process according to your machine’s instructions. Serve immediately for soft serve ice cream or transfer to a freezer safe storage container and freeze until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, allow this ice cream to warm at room temperature for 10-20 minutes before scooping.