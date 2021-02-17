JOHNSON CITY – Family, heritage and moving forward come into focus in a variety of ways in the three spring films from South Arts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers, an annual series that East Tennessee State University has presented free of charge for more than a decade.
All films in the ETSU circuit are being streamed online again this spring, but access has been extended to make the three films each available for four full days, rather than two evenings as in fall, a release says.
“Warrior Women” will be available March 7-10; and “Socks on Fire” can be viewed April 10-13.
The virtual screenings will be followed by a pre-recorded Q&A with the directors. To view the trailer and register for, or “pre-order,” screenings, visit www.etsu.edu/martin. Once films are unlocked, viewers will have 24 hours to finish watching their film, but all films must be finished by midnight of the last night.
“Warrior Women” features an indigenous family and a story of mothers and daughters fighting for Native rights in the American Indian Movement (AIM) of the 1970s. Audiences meet Madonna Thunder Hawk, an AIM leader who shaped a kindred group of activists’ children – including her daughter Marcy Gilbert – into the “We Will Remember” Survival School as a Native alternative to government-run education.
Today, with Gilbert now a mother herself, both are still at the forefront of Native issues, fighting against the environmental devastation of the Dakota Access Pipeline and for indigenous cultural values.
The Southern Circuit offering for April 10-13 is “Socks on Fire,” yet another look at family history, this time through the lens of a “queer Southerner, who can be both equally protective and skeptical of the South,” says director Bo McGuire, who documents a rich cast of characters as they wage war over their mother’s Alabama estate.
The Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers is a program of South Arts. Southern Circuit screenings are supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
To register for any of the spring streaming films, visit www.etsu.edu/martin or www.etsumartincenter.org. For additional information on the Martin Center for the Arts, call 423-439-8587.