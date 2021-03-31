NATIONAL — An online seminar on the true identity of William Shakespeare will be held on April 10, featuring speakers from across the United States, Canada and the UK. There is no cost to attend, a release says.
The event is sponsored by the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship, a North American-based association of scholars, historians, theatre artists, and others who want to know if the name “William Shakespeare” is a pseudonym. The organization has members in close to a dozen countries.
Speakers will include Shakespeare scholar Prof. Roger Stritmatter of Coppin State University in Baltimore; Prof. Michael Dudley of the University of Winnipeg in Manitoba; and independent scholar Kevin Gilvary from the United Kingdom, author of the recent volume, “Shakespeare’s Fictional Lives.”
Also speaking will be James A. Warren, biographer of John Thomas Looney, who first proposed the 17th Earl of Oxford, Edward de Vere, as the author in 1920; American attorney Dorothea Dickerman; and independent scholar Julia Cleve from the UK who boasts an MA from the University of Oxford.
The April 10 event, running via Zoom from noon to 4 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time), will be hosted by Boston filmmaker and scholar Cheryl Eagan-Donovan, the release says. The co-host will be Dr. Earl Showerman from Ashland, Oregon who has published widely on “Shakespeare’s” extensive medical knowledge as well as his familiarity with Greek theatre. Neither subject is connected in any way to the man from Stratford who usually is credited with authoring the 37 plays in the canon.
Free registration and additional details on the symposium – “The Shakespeare Attribution: Information, Misinformation, and Changing Opinions” – can be found at ShakespeareOxfordFellowship.org.
The seminar coincides with the 471st birthday week of leading authorship candidate, Edward de Vere. It will also include opportunities to win a range of authorship memorabilia.